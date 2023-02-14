The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced an any-moose registration hunt (RM831) that will open March 1.
The hunt will occur in part of Unit 21D, south of the south bank of the Yukon River, downstream of the up-river entrance of Kala Slough and west of Kala Creek.
The area includes the Kaiyuh Flats, where the moose population was estimated to be 1,900–2,500 in 2011 but increased to 4,000–4,500 moose by 2018. Trend count surveys conducted in November, from 2019 through 2022, indicate the population continued to grow since the 2018 population estimate.
“Moose abundance increased in this area for several years, and the population can support a winter harvest opportunity,” said Galena area zoologist Glenn Stout.
The season for the RM831 hunt is scheduled to run from March 1 through March 15. The department has established a quota of 25 moose with no more than 20 cows. If either quota is met before March 15, then the season will be closed by Emergency Order.
Hunters are prohibited from shooting a cow accompanied by a calf.
“Because the harvest quota is relatively few moose, hunters are required to report harvested moose within two days,” Stout said.
Permits are available online beginning Feb. 23 or at license vendors in Nulato and Kaltag. Only Alaska residents who have not harvested a moose since July 1, 2022, may participate in the hunt.