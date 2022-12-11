Hocking-White wedding

James Hocking and Martha White joined in marriage on Feb. 2, 2022, on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. The couple were joined by family and friends from all over the United States for a beautiful seaside ceremony. Jim and Martha met and currently reside in Fairbanks. Jim is is the son of Tom and Dianne Hocking of Hall, Montana. Martha is the daughter of Bob and Ruth Bullard of Fairbanks, Alaska.