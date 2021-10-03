Megan and Jonathan Williams of North Pole announce the birth of their son, Palmer Linam, born July 21, 2021, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska, weighing 10 pounds, 9 ounces.
Palmer joins siblings Sawyer, 4, and Walker, 2.
Grandparents are James and Sandra Linam of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Diane Williams of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Michelle and Charles Williams of LaVerkin, Utah. Great-grandmother is Joan Shawback of Anchorage, Alaska.
