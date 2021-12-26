• Tahnee Alison Jones and David Austin Thurman of Fairbanks announce the birth of their daughter, Millie Jayn Thurman, born at home on Dec. 5, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Millis is the couple’s first child. Midwives in attendance were Melanie Hansen and Caroline Hutto. The couple was clients of Golden Heart Community Midwifery, a home-birth practice owned by Hansen.
• Teisha Wiehl and Clinton Wiehl, Sr., of Beaver, announce the birth of their son, Kalijah Edward Wiehl, born Aug. 18, 2021, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, weighing 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Kalijah joins siblings Clinton Wiehl, Jr., 4, and Lauren Wiehl, 8.
