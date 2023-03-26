Abigail and Joshua Coats announce the birth of their son, Nathan James Coats, born Feb. 3, 2023, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Nathan weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces, and joins his 2-year-old sister, Kaylee Coats.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Abigail and Joshua Coats announce the birth of their son, Nathan James Coats, born Feb. 3, 2023, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Nathan weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces, and joins his 2-year-old sister, Kaylee Coats.
Grandparents are Amy and David Coats of Salina, Oklahoma, and Jean and Robert Tsigonis of Fairbanks, Alaska.
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
• Caroline Everts, of Fairbanks, made the dean’s list at Union College.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.