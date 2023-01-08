Brittany Huston and Caleb Chamberlain of Fairbanks announce the birth of their daughter, Eleanor Chamberlain, born May 1, 2022, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
• Caroline Everts, of Fairbanks, made the dean’s list at Union College.
