Ruby Baxter and Britton Kerin of Fairbanks announce the birth of their daughter, Rose Lenora Baxter, born May 15, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Rose was born at home in Ester, with mom Ruby attended by midwife Melanie Hansen of Golden Heart Community Midwifery. Ruby joins siblings Sylvia, 6, and Lief, 3.
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
• Caroline Everts, of Fairbanks, made the dean’s list at Union College.
