Oregon State University graduated 7,338 students during ceremonies June 17 and 18 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and Sunday at OSU-Cascades in Bend. The graduates will add to the ranks of OSU alumni, who have earned 287,469 degrees over the university’s 154-year history.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include: Sebastian Boice, Bachelor of Science, forestry, from Ester; Peyton Presler, Master of Science, civil engineering, from Fairbanks; and Jacob Blanchard, Bachelor of Science, biology, from North Pole.