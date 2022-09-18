Larry and Cathy Voorhees celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. They were married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, California, and moved to Alaska in 1970. If you see them be sure to wish them a happy anniversary!
Duly Noted
- Updated
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
- Updated
• Caroline Everts, of Fairbanks, made the dean’s list at Union College.
Flowers & Gifts
+1(907)456-5433
Sunshine Health Foods is a local "mom & pop" store, independently owned for 37 years. We carry many products and have a knowled…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairbanks police looking for person of interest in connection with shooting
- Public Safety Report — Sept. 14, 2022
- Man who pleaded guilty to child's death sentenced to 13 years in prison
- 4.2 earthquake rattles Interior Alaska
- Audit of Covid-19 grant money finds errors in documentation, payments
- Kinross, highway advocacy group testify on ore hauling plan
- Polaris Building annex would be first to come down
- Jim Clark resigns from council; mayor nominates replacement
- At least three public employees have filed complaints about gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce
- After almost three years, Fairbanks Drama Association returns to the stage
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.