Paul and Patricia Roberts celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 7, 2022, with a family dinner. They moved to Alaska from Michigan in 2005 and reside in the North Pole area.
They have three children, Donna (David, deceased) Merryfield, Linda (Daniel) Liskiewicz and Lisa Roberts; two grandsons, Paul (Tiffany) Merryfield of Saline, Michigan, and Christopher Sturni (deceased); and two great-granddaughters, Tayler Merryfield of Clemson, South Carolina, and Morgan Merryfield of Saline, Michigan.
They enjoyed traveling the western United States, and particularly liked Yellowstone, Rocky Mountain and Glacier National Parks.
