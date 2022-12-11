The children of Lyle “Mick” Rizk and Cheryl Jean (Privitt) Rizk are pleased to announce their parent’s 60th wedding anniversary.
Mick and Cheryl Rizk eloped to Las Vegas in 1962, married and started what would become a wonderful life together. Early in their marriage, Mick was in the Army and Cheryl stayed home to help raise their children, Shaun and Tony, until both were in school. Mick was an officer, flying helicopters and completing tours in Korea, Germany and back-to-back assignments in Vietnam. Early in his career, Mick was assigned to Fort Wainwright, Alaska. It was during these early years in Alaska that Mick and Cheryl knew they would return someday, as they both loved the adventures Alaska offered and it would be a wonderful place to raise kids. In 1973, they did return and raised their family in Fairbanks over the next 25 years.
Mick eventually retired from the Army and joined Air Logistics Helicopters, where he continued his love of flying but also used his talents to manage and lead the company. Cheryl worked in the Fairbanks school district serving as an administrative professional at Fort Wainwright Elementary, Aurora Elementary and Denali Elementary for more than 20 years. In 2000, Mick and Cheryl made the decision to leave Alaska, moving first to Louisiana with Offshore Logistics, and then eventually to Goodyear, Arizona, where they now enjoy their retirement and the warmer weather.
Their lives have been rich, being blessed with two successful children: Shaun (Tim) Kraska and Anthony (Michelle) Rizk; four grandsons (Nick and Matt Kraska, Kobe and Drew Rizk); and one great-granddaughter (Addilyn Kraska Fields).
Mick and Cheryl live in Goodyear, Arizona, but visit Fairbanks and their family often. Their anniversary celebration in Goodyear recently gave them the opportunity to visit with so friends and extended family members from all across the U.S., many whom they have not seen for a long time. The evening dinner celebration included a lifetime slide show, a video montage with clips from family and friends who could not join in person but wanted to be sure to wish Mick and Cheryl congratulations on 60 years together. There were memorable toasts, lots of good stories, and dancing to some oldies but goodies. It is said that days are long, but years go fast — this is certainly true. Sixty years seems long, unless you are Mick and Cheryl. To them, 60 years happened in the blink of an eye. They are still in love today, just like they were 60 years ago, when two young kids eloped to Vegas to start a life well lived.