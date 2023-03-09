Andrews McMeel Universal today announce it is severing its relationship with Dilbert creator Scott Adams. The process of this termination includes all business with Adams and includes axing the Dilbert comic strip.
"As a media and communications company, AMU values free speech. We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives,"
Hugh Andrews, Chairman
Andy Sareyan, CEO and President
But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate. Recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company.
Our creator-first approach is foundational to AMU, and we deeply value our relationships with our creators. However, in the case with Adams, our vision and principles are not compatible.
