My wife and I were visiting our cabin just outside of Delta Junction. We had just enjoyed a beautiful sunny September day hiking on local trails, observing the migrating geese and cranes, and fishing for grayling in the Delta Clearwater River.
We came home, ate dinner and settled in for the evening. We turned on the radio to listen to public radio’s nightly broadcast of news and music; it was the night they feature music from the 1950s and 1960s.
The Frank Sinatra version of “I Only Have Eyes For You” (from 1962) began to play. About fifteen seconds into the song, a cow moose walked up to the rear window of the cabin and put her face up to the glass.
The cabin is an elevated a-frame design, so her face was level with the large rear-facing window.
She remained there for over a minute, her ears twitching in an apparent effort to hear the music. She seemed fascinated by the song, and that allowed us to get a camera and take a several pictures of her. She remained there until a young bull moose raced out of the forest and into the immediate area.
Then they both scrambled off just as the song was finishing. We had never seen anything like it before. It seemed certain the music had drawn her to the cabin window, but was it Sinatra’s voice, or the Kenny Lane Singers accompanying him? Maybe the young bull moose only had eyes for her.