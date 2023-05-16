Lathrop High School basketball standout Amy Pilon signed her letter of intent to play for Peninsula College in a ceremony Wednesday.
“I’m very excited to join their team because they’re nationally ranked,” Pilon said in a phone interview.
The wing and shooting guard found the Port Angeles, Washington, school through the recruitment efforts of coach Allison Crumb. Crumb has previously tapped talent from Anchorage-based programs.
“She’s really into working hard and for the past year she’s had very good teams and it just made me want to go there more than anywhere else,” she said.
Pilon joins Peninsula, a two-year school, following its second-place finish in the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, which earned Crumb the Coach of the Year Award.
The future Pirate began her career in basketball after she had excelled in a club soccer program through third grade. From there, Pilon went on to become a fierce competitor, helping lead the Malemutes to the 2023 Mid-Alaska Conference Championship and state quarterfinals.
Off the court, Pilon plans to get through her prerequisites completed before transferring to a four-year program to study sports medicine.
On the court, she’s set up solid goals for herself, stating “my goals are to just work hard and try to make a spot for myself on the team. I’m hoping to be able to play actually good minutes.”