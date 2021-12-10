Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.