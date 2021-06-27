The North Star Community Foundation is paying $1,000 a week to a vaccinated resident of Fairbanks for the next 10 weeks.
Winners will be selected from a weekly drawing. To enter, participants must submit a photo of their Covid-19 vaccine card. The email address is 123vax@nscfundalaska.org.
The goal is to increase vaccine uptake in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which is below the state average for vaccine participation among people age 12 and older.
The drawings will take place each week during the months of July and August ending on Sept. 4. Vaccine card photos can be submitted starting Saturday.
The drawing is open to both newly vaccinated and previously vaccinated people, but eligible Fairbanks residents may only enter once during the 10-week period.
Winners will be notified via the same email address in which the vaccine card photograph was submitted, and their names will be shared publicly. Winners must show their vaccine card to collect the prize.
According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, 55% of Alaskans age 12 and older have had a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 50% are fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is a little lower at 43%. The Juneau region has the highest vaccination uptake at 71%. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has Alaska’s lowest vaccine participation at 34%.
On Friday, the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported that it had no Covid-19 patients. One new positive virus case was reported for the Fairbanks borough among 84 new cases reported statewide.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMborough.