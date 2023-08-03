Hot and dry conditions this week worsened wildfires in the area and led to evacuation notices for the Haystack area just north of Fairbanks. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for the upcoming weekend with temperatures in the 90s and the possibility of Chinook winds of at least 20 mph from the south.
More than 54,500 acres this season have burned statewide.
Lost Horse Creek Fire
Crews worked into the night Wednesday as the Lost Horse Creek Fire threatens the Haystack area just north of Fairbanks, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Two retardant tankers, two Super Scoopers and Fire Bosses worked with aerial supervision to slow the fire.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough issued an evacuation order for Upper Haystack Drive, including Sharmon Court and all of Middle Fork Road.
The areas around the Haystack subdivision are under a “prepare to leave,” status.
Anderson Complex
Over 200 people are responding to the Anderson Complex which includes the Teklanika River Fire , Birch Creek Fire, Pilot Spot Fire, Kobe Road Fire, Nenana River Fire, and Nenana River Fire 2.
The Pilot Spot fire is located 3 miles north of the Nenana River alongside the Teklanika River fire and 2.5 miles southeast of where the Teklanika and Nenana rivers combine. Planes attempted to slow the fire’s spread by dropping retardant and water.
The Pilot Spot fire is around 94 acres and is fueled by hardwood and spruce trees. The Alaska Fire Service’s Midnight Sun Hotshots are working to protect around a dozen structures threatened by the fire while also responding to the Teklanika River fire.
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Task Force and the Nulato Hills Wildland hand crew are working to protect Anderson and are also assisting crews from Clear Space Force Station on a new fire break between Anderson and the Space Force station.
McCoy Creek
An evacuation order remains active for people between Salcha River mile 3 to 40. Alaska State Parks has closed the Salcha River Recreation area and the areas between river miles 20 and 30 should be avoided.
The response to the 5,500-acre fire is being managed by Type 3 Incident Commander Torrey Short. Smokejumpers, the White Mountain Type 2 Initial Attack Crew, Fairbanks #1 Squad and Oregon’s Union Interagency Hotshot Crew are working to protect structures along the Salcha River.