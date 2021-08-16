The weekend brought new hospitalizations and more than a thousand Covid-19 infections to Alaska over three days. In Fairbanks, eight patients were receiving care for Covid-19 illness on Monday.
Mostly unvaccinated, the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital patients were both men and women, varying in ages between early 40s to mid-80s, said Kelly Atlee, director of communications at Foundation Health Partners (FHP).
FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez said that “the number is slowly going up,” and that “Vaccination makes a difference. It does not prevent all illness, but it does work against serious illness and deaths.”
The number of hospital patients is staying high for the last month, jumping from one or two patients at a time to between four and seven people hospitalized on a daily average. On Saturday, the hospital had nine people hospitalized with the infection, mostly unvaccinated as well.
Statewide, there were 20 new hospitalizations reported last Thursday and seven new hospitalizations over the weekend. As of Monday, the state had a total of 124 current Covid-related hospitalizations. Multiple hospitals in Anchorage were at surge capacity the weekend of Aug. 7 because of high volumes of Covid and non-Covid patients.
At Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, only one visitor per patient is allowed, except for minor children or those receiving end of life care who are allowed to have two people.
“It’s so difficult for visitors to come to the hospital only to be turned away,” Atlee wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “It’s better for them to know in advance.”
The growing number of cases and hospitalizations is credited to the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and the relaxed mitigation actions, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said last week.
“The biggest thing is, we have less tolerance for the mitigation efforts. Sometimes I feel like social distancing and these things that we ask each other to do is like holding your breath, and you can only do it for so long,” she said. “People need to be together, our kids need to be in-person in school. These things need to happen, and it’s more challenging to be able to respond to this virus and I think that’s why we’re seeing a surge in many ways across this country, including Alaska overall.”
The cases are staying high for the past month, both across the state and in Fairbanks North Star Borough. The first week of August, the number of cases increased by 33% from the week before, according to the weekly report from the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
“As the doctors and the nurses and the hospital administrators, we don’t control what happens over the next couple of weeks; the community does,” Ramirez said. “And if our community is vaccinated or wears masks — whichever people are comfortable with — we can slow down the transmission.”
A total of 1,063 new people were identified with the virus in Alaska over the weekend, with 372 new cases reported on Friday, 398 reported on Saturday and 293 on Sunday, according to the Monday DHSS report.
Locally, Fairbanks reported 30 new cases over the weekend, North Pole reported 14, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and Healy reported one each, and one more was reported somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
More than a third of weekend cases — 350 to be exact —were registered in Anchorage, while 78 were reported in Wasilla, 74 in Nome Census Area, 58 in Juneau, 54 in Eagle River, 43 in Homer, 40 in Kenai and 37 in Soldotna.
