Warm temperatures and wind are increasing fire activity across the Interior.
As of today, 267 fires have burned about 23,206 acres statewide. There were 11 new starts Friday with four falling within BLM Alaska Fire Service’s 191.5 million acre protection area in the remote northern half of the state, a decrease from previous days. There were six new fires and almost 900 lightning strikes reported by 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Teklanika River (#257) and McCoy Creek (#201) fires are moving toward structures so firefighters were repositioned to structure protection, supported by retardant tankers. Additional firefighting help is coming from south of the Alaska Range.
Multiple fires in the Anderson/Clear area are now being managed as the Anderson Complex.
This includes the Teklanika River Fire (#257), Kobe Road Fire (#297), Birch Creek Fire (#285), Nenana River Fire (#288) and Nenana River 2 Fire (#289). These fires are primarily burning in dense, black spruce stands. Winds fed rapid growth on several of the fires.
Fire activity also picked up on fires around the Pogo Mine, its access road and power lines. Firefighters, assisted by aerial assets, defended the road and power lines.
The City of Anderson and all residents that use any road west of the George Parks Highway between Milepost 270 and the Rex Bridge are in Evacuation Status SET. This means they need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Kobe Road is the only access and escape route for the Kobe agriculture project. For more information, see www.denaliborough.org.
An evacuation alert was also issued Friday by the Fairbanks North Star Borough for residents of the Lower Salcha River, from river mile 3 to 40. The Middle Salcha remains under a SET status, from river mile 40 two 61. That means those residents should prepare to evacuate at any time.
Teklanika River, Kobe, Birch Creek, Nenana River, Nenana River 2 Fires
The Teklanika River Fire is the largest of these fires, at about 2,356 acres. A change in the wind direction on Friday afternoon pushed the fire across the Teklanika River. Aerial retardant drops and helicopter buckets were used to cool the fire edge as crews begin to arrive from other fires. The BLM Alaska Fire Service Midnight Suns Interagency Hot Shot Crew arrived Friday and provided reconnaissance on the southern fires. Once boats are available and fire behavior allowed they began mobilizing up the Teklanika River to protect structures.
The Type 2 Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the Teklanika River Fire on Saturday.
The Kobe Fire is close to the George Parks Highway. Initial attack efforts of aviation resources worked to slow its growth with water drops. The Birch Creek Fire is also currently small, but fast growing. Conditions on the ground are changing quickly and were being assessed on Saturday for appropriate action.
The other two fires, Nenana River and Nenana River 2, are of less concern because they are wholly located within the 2022 Clear Fire burned area. At this time, those fires are not expected to cause damage, but they will continue to put smoke in the air.
Dense volatile fuels and extreme burning conditions make it difficult for firefighters to be effective working directly on the fire’s edge unless conditions moderate significantly. Structure protection is the current priority after public safety and the safety of firefighters.
Vigor Fire
Firefighters are starting to see the affects of several days of hot weather. Smokejumpers on the Vigor Fire (#298) near the Tolovana Hot Springs reported the fire was burning deep enough to produce ash pits around spruce tree roots, causing some of the standing dead trees to topple. This is an indicator that this week’s heat is drying deeper in the duff layer — the layer of partly decayed organic material beneath the litter of freshly fallen twigs, needles and leaves. Most of the wildfires have burned predominantly surface vegetation and surface ground layers so far this year. With the warm weather forecasted to continue in the Interior, this drying of deeper ground layers may become a factor and make wildfires harder to extinguish.
The Type 2 BLM-contract Mooseheart Crew is moving to the Vigor Fire today after the Moose Fire on the Elliott Highway is called contained and controlled.
Four smokejumpers deployed Friday night were able to stop the Vigor Fire from growing and are working on extinguishing hot spots and working on containment. Complicating the process is the lack of water nearby. Instead, a helicopter will drop water from large buckets to support work on the ground.
All Woman Crew
A 10-person all-women’s Student Conservation Association crew out of the Alaska National Parks is mobilizing today to protect historic mining from the Ikheenjik Fire (#234). This 95-acre fire is burning on BLM-managed lands about 2 miles south of mile 94 Steese Highway east of the Ikheenjik River, formerly known as the Birch Creek Wildland Scenic River. The fire is burning in a limited management option area, meaning it’s allowed to function in its natural environment. Instead, the crew plus three experienced firefighters in leadership positions will focus on prepping the historic cabins in the likelihood they’re threatened by the fire. This will be the first time the crew has been on a fire, giving its members their first taste of wildland firefighting.
BLM Fire Crews
The BLM AFS Type 2 North Star Fire Crew is headed to the Brooks Fire (#284) burning near Livengood today to replace the smokejumpers on the fire. They’ll continue mopping up this 5-acre fire.
The four smokejumpers on the 2-acre Susie Fire (#256) are adding depth to the burned buffer inside the fire perimeter, mopping up and working towards containment.
Meanwhile, BLM AFS personnel are conducting several flights every day to verify fires that were recently reported, check on existing unstaffed fires and survey areas that experienced lightning that may have sparked holdover fires.
Due to Alaska’s vast, remote wilderness, and with resources on higher priority fires that are burning close to communities, many remain unstaffed as long as they’re not threatening any nearby sites of value.
This applies to the Lower Birch (#291) and Kocacho (#292) fires burning the Yukon Flats in northeastern Alaska. Due to the lack of resources, these fires are not staffed but will be monitored in case they threaten cabins and Native allotments in the vicinity. At which time action will be considered to protect these sites from the fires.
The 40-acre Kocacho Fire is burning 12 miles southeast of Venetie and the 100-acre Lower Birch Fire is about 13 miles east of Beaver. The Lower Birch Fire is burning in a riparian area about four miles from the nearest Native allotment.
When possible, wildland fires are allowed to function in the natural process that is important for the survival of many plants and animals in the boreal and tundra ecosystems of Alaska, especially when other fires are threatening people and property. Of the 123 active fires statewide, 65 are burning in a limited management option area which allows fires to function in its natural ecological role.
AK Fire Information can be found online at www.akfireinfo.com.
The Alaska Wildland Fire Information Map Series can be found at bit.ly/3DxanVl.