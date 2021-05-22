Masks won’t be required at Fairbanks North Star Borough facilities, except for the bus system, for vaccinated people after June 1, according to a Friday afternoon announcement from the borough.
Masks will continue to be required on the borough’s Metropolitan Area Commuter System in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency relaxed public health guidance for vaccinated people last week, but not for people riding public planes, trains and buses. On public transportation, everyone is required to continue to mask up, even vaccinated people.
No vaccination proof will be requested of unmasked people at borough facilities, such as the Mary Siah Recreation Center or the Juanita Helms Borough Administration Center, according to a statement from Mayor Bryce Ward.
“After review and evaluation of CDC and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) guidelines, we will make the following modifications to the Borough’s COVID-19 mitigation measures effective June 1, 2021, to exempt vaccinated individuals from the face-covering requirement for borough facilities,” reads a prepared statement by Ward.
“The CDC still recommends that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced in certain places, such as visiting a doctor’s office or traveling via public transportation … Individuals using borough facilities will not be asked or required to verify vaccination. Vaccines continue to be widely available in the Fairbanks area, with pop-up clinics accessible. Search Facebook for @SleevesupforsummerFNSB.”
The borough will update its Covid-19 mitigation protocols to reflect the change in the mask requirement, Ward said.
Vaccinated hockey fans will receive a holiday from masking a little sooner than everyone else. Earlier on Friday, Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt said he was notified that anyone who is fully vaccinated would not be required to mask up while attending the playoff series between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Minnesota Magicians at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. No proof of vaccination is required. Social distancing remains in effect.
The school district last week dropped its masking and social distancing requirements for vaccinated people age 16 and older following the CDC’s relaxed guidance. The school year ended Thursday.
Stores, such as Costco, in Fairbanks dropped their face mask requirement in the wake of the CDC announcement.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks continues to require face masks, except in private residences and when people are alone in offices. An announcement about its Covid-19 mitigation plans going forward is expected in the coming week.
Nine new Covid-19 cases were announced on Friday by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services for the Fairbanks area. The alert level in the Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to be high for virus transmission, according to the state of Alaska.
