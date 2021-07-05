Updated: 6 p.m. Monday
The Munson Creek Fire picked up in strength Monday afternoon, and borough officials sent an evacuation notice to everyone east of Mile 48 along Chena Hot Springs Road.
The fire that was smoldering for the past few days intensified and got less than a mile from Chena Hot Springs at about 3 p.m., said Tim Mowry, public information officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry Wildland Fire & Aviation Program. The wind was expected to change in the next hour and influence the fire's behavior.
Per fire managers’ request, the Fairbanks North Star Borough sent a Level 3 “Go” evacuation order at 4:15 p.m. to people from Mile 48 to Mile 56 along the road, advising local residents and guests at Chena Hot Springs resort to leave the area immediately.
Most of the cabins in the area are used for recreation, and people staying at them should return to their homes, said Brad Pulson, director of emergency operations for the Fairbanks North Star Borough. People in need of shelter can go to a reception point at Pleasant Valley Post Office, Pulson said.
The Volunteers in Policing group headed to the post office to help people and answer questions until midnight, said Lanien Livingston, the borough's public information officer. For more information, contact the executive director of the group, Lorna Illingworth, at 907-388-9696.
The Red Cross will evaluate the needs and housing requests on a case by case basis, Livingston added.
No structures have been lost at this point, according to a news release from the Alaska Division of Forestry
“We have a few big smoke columns behind the hot springs now,” he said. “We are focusing on protecting the nearby structures.”
Chena Hot Springs Resort was fully operational as of 5 p.m. Monday.
“The owner said they are not planning to evacuate and will shelter in place,” Pulson said.
Earlier on Monday
Fairbanks woke up in a blue haze on Monday with easterly winds bringing smoke from the Munson Creek Fire smoldering in the Chena Hot Springs area into the city.
“The fire hasn't really increased as much or become a lot more intense,” Mowry said on Monday morning. “It's just a change in the wind direction.”
For the last couple of days, the wind has been blowing smoke away from Fairbanks and the hot springs, but the wind direction shifted Sunday night. Now it's pushing smoke into Fairbanks, Mowry explained.
The Munson Creek Fire that was growing rapidly last week started slowing down when the weekend brought cooler temperatures and more humid weather. As of Monday, the 19,700-acre fire was still spreading.
Temperatures were expected to cool further Monday night while the wind was expected to change direction, Mowry said.
“We're also keeping our fingers crossed for rain,” he said.
Because of the smoke, the visibility on Chena Hot Springs Road went down to less than 1/10 of a mile on Monday morning. It was expected to improve during the day, but fire managers still sent a pilot car and a couple of flaggers to the area to assist drivers.
“If you're speeding along that road, like people normally do, you can encounter moose and not see it, or you could encounter a car in front of you and not see it,” Mowry said. “So we're trying to be proactive and get some traffic control out there.”
The smoke also worsened flying conditions for the aircraft assigned to drop buckets of water on the fire. A total of 116 firefighters were assigned to the fire as of Monday.
The air quality in the Fairbanks North Star Borough was classified as “very unhealthy” on Monday afternoon with the borough Air Quality Division assigning the Air Quality Index of 242.
Such bad air conditions can bring breathing difficulties to anyone, and health experts advise people to avoid prolonged exertion. Meanwhile, those with lung or heart illnesses, as well as children and elderly, should avoid outdoor activity altogether.
Along with smoke and fire, the air is expected to improve in the next few days.
