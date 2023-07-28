Two wildfires are threatening residents in the Denali Borough, and residents in some areas are encouraged to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuation.
The fires are the Kobe Road Fire, currently on the west side of the Parks Highway between Miles 272 and 273, and the Teklanika Fire, west of the Nenana River along the Teklanika River.
The Denali Borough sent out a public notice Friday evening encouraging residents of city of Anderson to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuation due to potential threat from the Teklanika Fire.
Residents that use any roads west of the Parks Highway between Mile 270 to the Rex Bridge, including the Kobe area, are encouraged to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuation.
According to the Denali Borough announcement, firefighting officials express concern that the fire may move and grow in a direction that could threaten surrounding areas.
The Denali Borough said it will update public information as it is received. Information will be posted at www.denaliborough.org.
The borough also provided this advice: prepare a Go Kit with necessary items, including medications, emergency contact numbers, car keys, credit cards and/or cash, extra toiletries, glasses/contacts, etc, personal valuables and electronics. Back your car into the driveway and load any necessities to facilitate a quick departure, the borough advised.
The new Kobe Fire (#297) is near Mile 3 of Kobe Road. The fire is actively burning in black spruce and growing to the north, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Firefighters and aviation resources are currently mobilizing to protect threatened structures in the Kobe Ag subdivision.
McCoy Creek/Lower Salcha River Area
The State of Alaska Division of Forestry issued an evacuation order Friday evening for the McCoy Creek Fire (#201) and Middle River Fire (#229), fires growing in size in the McCoy Creek and Lower Salcha River areas, respectively. Anyone in the area is advised to leave and evacuate now, the order reads.
An email from the Fairbanks North Star Borough states that cell phone service in the area is not good — if there’s any service at all — and to contact visitors and residents via satellite phone if possible.
“It’s our understanding that there are approximately 10 or so cabins in the line of fire; we are not sure about how many cabins are out/along the middle and upper Salcha Areas,” the email reads.
As of Friday evening, the McCoy Creek Fire is at 92 acres and 15 miles east of Salcha and south of the Salcha River. White Mountain and Fairbanks 1 firefighters were able to establish a hose lay and saw line along the eastern flank and a helicopter worked to secure the western edge with bucket drops, the Division of Forestry reported.
The Middle River Fire is 52 acres and roughly 23 miles east of Salcha on the north side of the Salcha River. Crews continued working on putting down hoses, mopping up edges, and gridding the fire area for heat, Forestry reported.
Fire resources
AK Fire Information can be found online at www.akfireinfo.com.
Don’t know where your neighborhood is in relation to a fire? Visit the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Find My Neighborhood/Evacuation Neighborhood Status at bit.ly/3uPDq2j.
The Alaska Wildland Fire Information Map Series can be found at bit.ly/3DxanVl.