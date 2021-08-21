A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Alaskans is available throughout the state anywhere vaccines are provided. State health officials are also preparing to offer booster doses to all Alaskans starting in late September.
Following national guidelines, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) is recommending immunocompromised Alaskans to get a three-dose vaccine series to ensure adequate protection against the Covid-19 virus, according to the Friday news release from the department.
“For people who are immunocompromised, if they have already received two doses, they should receive their third dose in that series,” Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during the news conference on Thursday. “Providers are offering this as of right now.”
Only moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals are eligible for the third dose now. They include people who underwent cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ or stem transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; have advanced or untreated HIV infection; or have or such conditions as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome. Consult your health care provider to see if an additional Covid-19 vaccine dose is appropriate for you.
The third dose is suggested to those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines — Pfizer or Moderna, but not Johnson & Johnson.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention bases their new recommendations on studies showing that many immunocompromised people didn’t develop a robust immune response after the two-dose vaccine series, and the additional dose helps them get to an acceptable level of protection against a potential infection.
“We saw data that you had higher antibody loads when you had that three dose series,” Zink said.
The additional dose for immunocompromised people is different from a booster dose, which is not currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or recommended by CDC. The national health experts are considering recommending booster doses this fall to strengthen the immunity of the public, and the state officials are preparing the infrastructure to roll those vaccines out equitably and fairly.
The reasoning to recommend boosters is that while the vaccines provide strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death, the studies now show that the efficacy seems to wane with time and with the high transmissibility of the Delta variant.
“The federal government has made comments and plans to start to offer a booster dose eight months after their second shot starting September 20,” Zink said. “We are planning for that. We are ramping up for that.”
Following the allocation process last year, the frontline workers and those individuals who received the vaccine first will be the first ones getting the first booster dose as well.