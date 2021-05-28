The spread of Covid-19 continues to slow in Alaska. Barring any major upticks, May will have the lowest monthly case count since last September.
To reflect the dwindling case numbers, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will reduce its dashboard updates from daily to tri-weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, officials said in a news conference Thursday.
State epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin attributes the drop in cases to the widespread dissemination of the vaccine.
“That’s probably the biggest driver,” he said.
McLaughlin is hopeful that the state will move from the orange zone (intermediate rates of transmission) into yellow, corresponding to minimal community transmission.
New cases
Statewide, 43 new cases were reported Wednesday, with five in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. There were no deaths. Alaska has seen 298 new cases, six hospitalizations and no deaths in the past week. Half of these hospitalizations came from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which reported 37 cases and no deaths in the past week.
The borough’s relatively high number of hospitalizations may be
related to the fact that it continues to have the second-lowest vaccination rate in the state. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, over 98% of hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated people.
There are currently 19 people hospitalized with Covid-19 state-wide, with one individual hospitalized with a suspected case. Two of the hospitzliations are in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Despite the low vaccination rate, transmission rates are down in the borough; its Covid-19 alert level was lowered from “high” to “intermediate” earlier this week. The surrounding areas remain on high alert, however. Alert status is based on the average daily case rate over a 14-day period. A transmission rate between five and 10 cases per 10,000 people is considered intermediate.
State officials were unsure why the transmission rate dropped despite the North Star Borough’s low vaccination levels. However, Zink pointed out that several factors impact transmission rate. One of these is weather: people are spending more time outside, which reduces the likelihood of spreading the virus. Another potential factor is a lag in tracking vaccination rates in comparison to Covid-19 case reporting.
Vaccination rate
As of Thursday, 52% of Alaskans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 46% are fully vaccinated. The Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to lag behind state vaccination rates. Currently, 44% of FNSB residents have received at least one dose and 39% are fully vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine became available for children 12 and up mid-May. As of Thursday, 16.3% of Alaskans between the ages of 12 and 15 have been vaccinated. Zink said the State is working on ways to increase the number of vaccinated youth.
In terms of other vaccines for children, DHSS pharmacist Coleman Cutchins estimates that the Moderna vaccine will be approved for 12 to 15 year olds in about a month. Companies are currently in the trial stages for even younger children. According to Cutchins, Pfizer will likely have a vaccine for children as young as three by the fall.
