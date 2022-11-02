Fairbanks police have found no evidence of an active shooter at Lathrop High School after responding to a 911 call claiming such.
A news release from Teal Soden with the Fairbanks Police Department states: "Just before 2 p.m. today, FPD received a 911 call from someone who reported that there was an active shooter at Lathrop High School. FPD, as well as other area law enforcement officers, immediately responded to the school. As of 2:18 p.m., there has been no confirmation that there is an active shooter or that there are any injuries. We are continuing to clear the school. Parents should be receiving notifications from the FNSBSD. We will keep you updated."
According to a Nixle police notification sent via text at 2:35 p.m., "FPD received a call that there was a shooter at Lathrop High School. Officers have cleared the building and this appears to be a hoax."
Additionally, the Fairbanks school district posted on social media that lockdowns at nearby schools have been lifted and warned of bus delays caused by the prank phone call.
"Lathrop High — There was police activity at Lathrop High in response to a threat," a school district Facebook post reads. "Lathrop, Ryan, and Hunter were placed in lockdown. The police secured the area and confirmed the threat was fake. All three schools have been removed from lockdown. More information will be sent out later today.
"Edit 2:43pm: There may be bussing delays, including at schools not impacted by the lockdowns. We appreciate your patience."