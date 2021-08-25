Alaska has reported more Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and 24 new Covid-19 deaths this week, including four in Fairbanks.
“This is hard. I think we all wish that Covid was over a while ago,” state Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said during a Wednesday public meeting. “But this is not going to last forever.”
Among 24 deaths reported on Monday and Tuesday, an Anchorage woman in her 60s died from Covid recently. The remaining 23 deaths were identified through the death certificate review process, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
“We do have a lot of deaths, unfortunately, that we’re reporting this week,” Zink said. “Part of it has been that, because of the cyber attack, our data system has been down, limiting our ability to look at death certificates that are reported.”
The deaths added from the past months included two Fairbanks women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, as well as a man over 80 years old who lived in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area. A non-resident woman in her 40s and a non-resident man his 60s died in Fairbanks as well.
Other deceased were nine Anchorage residents, three people in Sodotna, three in Homer, one in Wasilla, one in Anchor Point and one in Northwest Arctic Borough resident.
The youngest of the deceased was in his 30s and the oldest was over 80. The majority of deaths — about 60% — were among people older than 70.
Hospitalizations
The state currently has 130 people with active Covid in hospitals, 28 of them on ventilators. Covid patients take up around 12% of all of our hospitalizations.
“This may not represent people who have Covid but are no longer infectious but are still suffering from consequences of Covid,” Zink added.
At Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, out of 65 patients on Wednesday, eight were receiving care for Covid-19 and one was waiting for test results, according to Kelly Atlee, communications director at Foundational Health Partners. She said that out of 13 ICU beds, four were available.
The youngest FMH Covid-19 patient was less than 1 year old, while the rest ranged between 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. Vaccination status of the patients was not available
Zink said that while deaths mostly happen among older Covid patients, younger patients might stay hospitalized for a month, “taking a lot of resources within the hospital.”
New infections
Alaska reported 620 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday and 593 on Monday, with case counts coming back up after numbers dropped a little over the weekend.
“We continue to have a lot of cases in the state,” Zink said. “I think the overall trend is pretty clear. We got a lot of Covid spreading, and a lot of places are exposed, all across the state.”
Locally, Fairbanks reported 96 cases over two days and North Pole reported 26. Four cases were reported in Delta Junction, three in Salcha, three in Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area. Ester, Denali Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported one case each. For more information about Covid cases, go to dhss.alaska.gov.
Overall, this week, the state case count was 19% higher than the week before.
“A lot of this is being driven by the Delta variant, which has become the predominant variant, not only in the state but the country and worldwide,” Zink said.
Vaccine breakthroughs
Up to Aug. 14, seven deaths, 62 hospitalizations, and 2,883 cases were reported among fully vaccinated Alaska residents, which is 6% of all deaths, 8% of all hospitalizations and 9% of all cases, according to the weekly report from the department.
“While (the vaccine) is not perfect — we still see vaccine breakthrough cases, we see vaccine hospitalizations, we see deaths — it still is doing an amazing job at tempering the surge, minimizing the surge on people getting sick, hospitalized and dying,” Zink said.
Vaccinations
As of Wednesday, 60% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose, according to the report. Additionally, the vaccination rates for young Alaskans have picked up.
While elderly people are more vulnerable to Covid-19, Zink said that children do get sick, hospitalized and die from this virus too.
“Vaccines are our best way to keep diseases away from our children but it also helps to protect community as a whole,” she said. “Our children don’t live in isolated bubbles outside of their parents, grandparents and potentially at-risk siblings and the rest, so being able to minimize their impact helps to protect the whole family.”
While the pandemic is still spiraling up, Zink encouraged “Alaskans to continue to have space and grace with each other, and kindness and hope,” and to consider reaching out to someone who might need support.
“Maybe it’s a kid who’s going back to school for the first time, maybe it’s a nurse who has been really struggling,” Zink said. “Maybe it’s someone who does not want to get vaccinated and feels like they are just getting pushed and pulled from every direction, and offering compassion to them and hearing their thoughts and questions.”