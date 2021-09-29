Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported an infant hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms on Monday with three more people dying from the virus at the ages of 40, 46 and 55. The state reported 10 recent deaths that day, including a woman in her 50s in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.
“Covid-19 patients that die transition from being OK to actively dying very suddenly and often without warning,” said Amanda Sipes, a nurse at FMH. “They start to experience a state of panic and air hunger that is very difficult to manage and causes severe anxiety.”
First-hand look at treating Covid
Sipes shared her first-hand experience of working with dying Covid patients in a video shared by the hospital on Monday. Sipes has been caring for dying patients for the last 12 years but said that it is not the same as working at 2 South today.
“Covid-19 patients are different,” she said. “Even before end-of-life care, we are using morphine to alleviate a symptom we call air hunger. This is a severe state of breathlessness. It’s very distressing, and it’s very common with Covid-19 patients.”
Sipes also said that medications usually used for patients at the end of life “don’t help as much with dying Covid-19 patients.”
“What we are seeing are deaths that are not only isolated but they are also very traumatic,” she said.
Together with Covid-19 patients, their families are also struggling as do the medical workers.
“We’ve had spouses who were sick together in the same hospital room, and they’ve had to say their last goodbyes to each other as one of them discharges home to get better and the other doesn’t make it out of the hospital,” Sipes said. “We’ve had to bring little kids to say goodbye to a dying parent.”
Younger patients, including infants
Covid patients themselves tend to be younger, pediatrician Dr. Laura Brunner said during the hospital news conference on Sept. 23.
An infant hospitalized at FMH on Monday had Covid symptoms, and 20 Covid-positive patients included people in all age groups, starting with teens and people in their 20s and 30s, according to Kelly Atlee, hospital spokesperson.
Brunner said: “We are seeing children, young infants through teenagers, who are not only testing positive but having symptoms and having illness that’s requiring care. In the past, we didn’t see kids get quite as sick or need hospitalization in the same way.”
A small number of these young patients need to transfer out of Fairbanks to a higher level of care, she added, and all of them can transmit the virus to their relatives, keeping siblings out of school and parents out of work. Nationally, almost a quarter of the cases of positive COVID in the country over the last couple of weeks have been children under the age of 18, she added.
More patients and less resources
While medical workers have learned how to treat Covid-19 better throughout the pandemic, the volume of people who need care now is too high to take care of them in a timely manner, said Peter Dillon, director of Tanana Valley Clinic’s First Care Center.
As of Tuesday, 20 patients at FMH were Covid positive and one was suspected to have Covid, Atlee said. The patients made up 32% of all FMH hospitalizations. Monday brought 29 new hospitalizations to Alaska overall. The number of total Covid patients across the state was 209 — more than 22% of all hospitalizations.
While FMH is not providing the vaccination status of patients daily, most of them are usually unvaccianted, said Dr. Owen Hanley who directly works with Covid patients at the hospital. He said that on Sept, 23, only one out of 17 Covid patients was vaccinated.
“That’s relatively consistent with what we’ve been seeing,” Hanley said. “The vast, vast majority of people who are unvaccinated are the ones who are in the hospital and certainly are the ones who are getting sicker, stay here longer and are more likely to die.”
FMH Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Martin added that Covid patients stay in the hospital longer and need more and “more resources, oxygen medications, just even someone there to hold their hands when we can’t have visitors at the bedside.”
Sipes said: “What I want you to know about what’s going on at the hospital with Covid-19 is that this is not an experience that you want for anyone that you love.”