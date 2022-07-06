Fire breached a fire line on the west side of Kobe Ag subdivision Wednesday night, and fire officials and the Denali Borough urged residents to evacuate immediately.
“If you are in the ‘Go’ section in the subdivisions accessed by Kobe Road and you have not evacuated, take your family and pets and leave now,” the press release said, at about 7 p.m.
Fire breached the east-west dozer line running parallel with Kobe Road and the north-south dozer line along the west side of the subdivision. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was reported traveling from the south side of the subdivision moving north.
“GO NOW,” fire officials urged, in capital letters.
Aircraft were dropping water and retardant to try to slow the fire’s progress.
Fire activity in Interior Alaska spiked early in the week due to lightning strikes and warm temperatures, but moderated slightly on Tuesday. Fire managers will hold meetings on the Minto Lakes and Clear fires as well as the Middle Tanana Complex on Thursday.
The Clear Fire
The Clear Fire, which is now estimated to be close to 53,000 acres, grew by nearly 2,000 acres since Monday. The fire is mainly active on the north and south sides, with minimal activity in other areas on Tuesday.
Crews continue to work on structure protection and constructing fire lines to prevent the Clear Fire from reaching residential areas such as the Kobe Agricultural Area, the Anderson Subdivision and the Quota Subdivision as well as Clear and Anderson. There have been no changes in evacuation orders.
Fire managers will hold a community meeting on the Clear Fire on 7:30 p.m. today. The meeting will be in person at the Anderson Fire Hall and will also be broadcast live on the Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Facebook page.
The Minto Lakes Fire
On Tuesday, the Minto Lakes Fire’s activity was mainly contained to two areas: the north side and west of the Tatlina Fire scar and in pockets in the interior of the perimeter. “The rest of the fire saw minimal growth,” reads a statement from Alaska Fire Information. The fire grew by nearly 2,000 acres since Monday and is now estimated at 34,386 acres.
There have been no changes to evacuation orders, and the public is still asked to avoid the area around Murphy Dome Road Boat Launch.
Fire managers will be holding a community meeting about the Minto Lakes Fire in the Haystack subdivision Thursday night.
The meeting will take place in the Haystack Laundry and Showers building at 7 p.m. and will include updates on fire operations, fire behavior and weather.
The Middle Tanana Complex
The Middle Tanana Complex is comprised of nine fires totaling roughly 23,000 acres, all northeast of Delta Junction. The fires were all started by lightning and are burning in timber.
The fires “were active and grew significantly” on Monday due to warm temperatures. Behavior moderated slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a daily update about the Middle Tanana Complex.
To handle all the fires, managers divided the Middle Tanana Complex into three divisions: Division S (the Salcha River Corridor), Division G (the Goodpaster River Corridor) and Division P (the Pogo Mine). In Division S, smokejumpers are working on structure protection on the north side of the Salcha River. In Division G, personnel are evaluating the need for structure protection near cabins. In Division P, firefighters are protecting infrastructure around the Pogo Mine.
The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 took over command of the complex starting on Wednesday morning.
There will be a community meeting about the complex on at 7 p.m. today. The meeting will be held at the Delta Junction Community Center, located at 2287 Deborah St. It will also be broadcast live on KDHS Radio, which is 95.5 FM.