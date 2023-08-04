Motorists traveling to and from the northernmost U.S Canada border crossing this morning will see signs of a new fire estimated late yesterday to be as large as 40 acres. A visible plume can be seen immediately north of the Top of the World Highway, according to the BLM Fire Service.
The fire was said in a BLM report to be 2.5 miles north of the Border Crossing airport. As of mIdnight last night, eight firefighters were on the scene.
News from the Interior
The Alaska Division of Forestry Friday morning issued a fire watch for the Interior with warmer weather and gusty winds predicted, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. The National Interagency Coordination Center announced that it is sending additional firefighters to aid Alaskan firefighting efforts. TThere are currently 144 active fires: 57 in critical or full protection and 89 in limited management zones. 61,590 acres have burned statewide.