Light rain eased the Munson Creek Fire early Tuesday morning but flames are still encroaching on Chena Hot Springs Resort and nearby cabins.
“There's like three fingers in the fire that are creeping down the hillside behind the hot springs,” Tim Mowry, public information officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry Wildland Fire & Aviation Program, said at 11 a.m. Tuesday. “The flames are visible from the hot springs.”
The closest point the fingers of fire got to the resort was about 100 yards, Mowry said.
“When it gets to that point, we've got firefighters positioned to stop it from progressing any further,” he added.
An evacuation notice is still in place for everyone east of Mile 48 along Chena Hot Springs Road.
No structures were lost Monday night at the resort or along the road, and structure protection continues to be the main focus for firefighters. They're continuing to wet areas around buildings and install pumps, hoses and sprinklers on cabins along the road between 48 Mile and 53 Mile.
The road and resort stayed open as of Tuesday morning, Mowry said. Visibility for driving was good, so a pilot car driver was on stand-by in case it worsens. The size of the fire is estimated to be 24,000 acres, though smoke around it makes it hard to measure it.
On Monday afternoon, the fire, which was slowly smoldering over the weekend, intensified and got closer to nearby structures, prompting fire managers and local officials to issue an evacuation order to everyone east of Mile 48. Most people choose to shelter in place and not get evacuated, said Brad Pulson, director of emergency operations for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“We received no requests for shelter or any support for people or animals,” Pulson said.
About 7 p.m. Monday, several fire crews initiated burn operations along roads bordering the resort, firefighter Mike McMillan wrote in an email to the News-Miner. By Monday evening and into early Tuesday morning, light rains slowed the main fire's spread but the fire continued to threaten area structures, he wrote.
Mowry agreed that the rain wasn’t enough to significantly effect the fire.
“They did get a few light showers on the fire overnight, and it helped mellow fire behavior a little bit, but it's obviously not enough to really make a dent in putting the fire out or anything like that,” Mowry said. “But any kind of increase in relative humidity helps slow down the fire behavior.”
Mowry explained that backfire was meant to burn off fuel in front of the main fire so when it gets there, it'll stop at the burn line.
As of Tuesday morning, about 150 people were at the fire, and a new crew was expected to join to bring the total number to 170, Mowry said.
The weather forecast promises cooler temperatures and the possibility of showers in the next couple days, Mowry said.
“Some areas did get some rain around Fairbanks last night, and others didn't. So we're still hoping to get some precipitation on the fire to calm things down but we're not counting on that, obviously," he said.
Because of high wildfire danger and ongoing wildfire activity, Delta Junction and the Fairbanks area, including the Fairbanks Salcha and Railbelt sub areas, have a burn suspension in effect on Tuesday. This means that brush and debris burning and the use of burn barrels are prohibited at this time.
“Small campfires less than 3 feet in diameter are allowed, but you should have tools and water on hand and make sure campfires are fully extinguished before leaving by drowning them repeatedly with water and stirring until they are cold to the touch,” according to the Facebook post from Alaska Division of Forestry.
The city of Fairbanks encourages residents to seek information and updates from the Division of Forestry and follow their safety recommendations, city’s communications director Teal Soden wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.