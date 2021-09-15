Three more patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital died from the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday. The same day, Alaska reported more than 1,000 new Covid infections, beating its case number record for a single day.
The deceased FMH patients were 56, 75 and 90 years of age, Kelly Atlee, spokesperson for the hospital, said. On Wednesday, the hospital treated 14 patients for Covid and one patient who had Covid symptoms. Ranging in age from 20s to 90s, those patients added up to 22% of all local hospitalizations, Atlee said.
Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, which serves as an outpatient medical facility for the Native population in the Interior, also is seeing severe Covid illness and hospitalizations among beneficiaries, predominantly among those who are unvaccinated, said Jacoline Bergstrom, health director at Tanana Chiefs Conference.
“We have several of our patients over this last week who actually died from Covid,” Bergstrom said. “We are also seeing an increase in patients who are positive for Covid-19 in these past two weeks. This Delta variant is very contagious.”
To limit the number of patients who have to come to Chief Andrew Isaac, medical workers have been increasing telehealth appointments and postponing elective procedures such as colonoscopies. Medical workers are also concerned about patients who don’t have Covid but need medical help, Bergstrom said.
In Interior villages, there are no hospitals — only community clinics. If a village patient needs hospital-based care, TCC has to get them to Fairbanks or Anchorage which is more challenging to do now, with the hospitals statewide and nationwide overwhelmed.
“Some of our patients in the past few weeks were medivaced out of state,” Bergstrom said. “Last week, Seattle hospitals made an announcement that they were closed for Alaska referrals.”
As a result, medical workers at CAIHC and Interior villages have to provide care in an outpatient setting that they would normally provide in the hospital, Bergstrom said.
“I think we were able to get them beds so far,” she said. “But what we are seeing is that hospitals are discharging patients sooner than they would normally do, and our staff is taking over to closely monitor those patients at home. It’s very challenging to get a patient a bed — the whole health care system is now stretched above and beyond.”
On Wednesday, Alaska saw 201 Covid patients, which was more than 20% of all hospitalizations. Some Alaska hospitals surpassed the 50% mark, and some Anchorage hospitals are spending more than 90% percent of their time on diversion, trying to refer incoming patients to other facilities, state Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said.
“It’s like the tide that’s rising, and initially, there is rocks you can jump on, but as more and more cases climb, there are less and less places to be able to go to,” Zink said during a Wednesday public health meeting. “And we are starting to get to a point where there is no more place for people to transfer to and no more beds to admit to.”
Rationing care
The Medical Executive Committee of Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage sent a letter to media outlets this week “to share the distressing reality of what is happening inside the walls of (the) hospital,” where patients need to wait for hours for emergency care. The hospital has many acute patients and very few beds, nurses and respiratory therapists, according to the letter.
“We are unable to provide lifesaving care to everyone who needs it,” the letter read. “If you or your loved one need specialty care at Providence, such as a cardiologist, trauma surgeon or a neurosurgeon, we sadly may not have room now. There are no more staffed beds left.”
As the case rates rise in the community, medical workers anticipate an escalation in Covid-19 hospitalizations in the coming two to four weeks, Bergstrom said.
“That means that it is going to be harder for patients,” she said. “Regardless of whether they have Covid or are experiencing a heart attack — it’s going to be harder for them to get hospital-based care. We are going in the wrong direction.”
On Wednesday, Alaska reported two new Covid deaths that happened in Anchorage.
The state saw 1,095 new cases on Tuesday alone — the highest case count the state has seen in a single day, according to Bryan Fisher, incident commander for the Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
Anchorage reported 479 cases, while locally, Fairbanks reported 130 new cases, North Pole reported 29, Delta Junction reported six, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area six and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported three. Seven more infections were somewhere else Fairbanks North Star Borough. For more information on cases, go to dhss.alaska.gov.
The latest Denali Borough Covid numbers show nine positive resident cases and five non-resident cases during the past seven days.
“We are working to continue providing free and available Covid testing and vaccinations,” Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said. “The Denali Borough’s vaccination rate (1 shot plus) did recently bump up to 72%. Public health professionals believe the best way to minimize the impact of the virus is through immunization and other mitigation efforts.”
The state as a whole continues on the upward trajectory, with 13% more cases reported this week.
“People not wearing masks and not getting vaccinated in one region can cause another person in another region to not get heart surgery,” Zink said. “We are all connected.”
Bergstrom said that the only way to get a handle on the situation is a multilayered approach — getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and limiting gatherings — “basically, hunkering down.”
She compared it to layering clothes: “Winter is upon us, and folks are going to go out about. To stay warm, you need your long jones, your beaver hat, your gloves, your bunny boots — you layer up. That’s what you need to do with Covid. Otherwise, you will get frostbite. If if we get everyone to do that, that’s what’s gonna help.”