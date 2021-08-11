Alaska continues to see more Covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads resulting in calls for heightened safety recommendations.
“We most recently have had this very sizable increase in cases,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said during a Wednesday health meeting. “Most of this is attributable to the Delta variant.”
The state announced Monday one more Covid-19-related death, a male Tok resident in his 70s.
The number of Covid-related hospitalizations is also rising across the state. Thirteen new hospitalizations in Alaska were reported on Monday and four on Tuesday. Hospitals had a total of 128 Covid-related hospitalizations, eight of which are in the Interior.
“Over the last few weeks we have seen an increase in cases across all of our hospital systems,” McLaughlin said. “We also have had an increase in our normal summer traffic to hospitals and specifically to emergency departments as we have travelers in the state and we're all out recreating and needing emergency care.”
Because of more patients, some of the larger hospital emergency departments are seeing an increase in wait times, both for non-Covid emergency patients and Covid emergency patients.
In terms of new infections, Alaska reported 258 new cases on Monday and 380 on Tuesday. On two days combined, 34 cases were in Fairbanks, six in North Pole, four in Delta Junction and two in Healy. Among other places with a high number of cases in two days, Anchorage reported 193, Wasilla reported 60, Nome area 33, Juneau 21, Eagle River 24, Palmer 23, Kenai 22, Soldotna 22, Kodiak 20 and Ketchikan 24.
In the past couple of months, around 22% of all cases have been among children. The proportion of hospitalizations among children in Alaska hasn't fluctuated much, McLaughlin said.
While health experts do not daily report the vaccination status for people identified with the virus, they give that information after a thorough case analysis.
From the beginning of January to the end of July, vaccinated people accounted for three deaths, 40 hospitalizations and 1,678 cases among Alaska residents, according to the last week report from the Department of Health and Social Services. This means that 94% of all cases, 94% of all hospitalizations, and 97% of deaths were in people who were not fully vaccinated.
McLaughlin pointed out that “things are changing with Delta” and as experts gather more data.
The Delta variant accounted for 97% of all analyzed cases the week of July 18, according to the latest Alaska Covid-19 Genomic Surveillance report.
When vaccinated people contract the Delta variant, they have a high viral load similar to unvaccinated people but for a much shorter window earlier on, said state clinical pharmacist Coleman Cutchins. This is why fully vaccinated people exposed to the virus are now recommended to get tested three to five days after their exposure and encouraged to wear a mask in public, he said.
Mclaughlin added that the virus can be transmitted from person to person even if a person is vaccinated or asymptomatic.
“I really want to get the word out on this because we are seeing breakthrough cases, and a lot of these breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated people are asymptomatic cases,” DHSS staff physician Lisa Rabinowitz said.
Vaccinated people are also now recommended to mask up in indoor public spaces in high-risk areas, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
“You should wear a mask if transmission is high, which apparently is across Alaska right now,” DHSS epidemiologist Anna Frick said. “You also might consider going back to some of the things we used to do — not meeting in large groups and being selective about what activities we participate in. And hopefully, if it stops raining, we can continue to do lots of things outside.”
Covid-19 vaccines still provide protection from the virus and reduce the odds of getting reinfected, Rabinowitz said.
“If you've been vaccinated and still get a Covid infection, your risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death is significantly decreased, and that's the bottom line,” she said.
Cutchins said: “Vaccine is an individual choice, but it protects everyone around us. If I choose to get vaccinated, I lower my risk of hospitalization, I lower my risk of death, but I also protect the people around me.
“The viruses are different,” he added, “but we didn't eliminate measles, we didn't eliminate mumps, we didn't eliminate smallpox, we didn't eliminate polio — until we had a vaccination.”