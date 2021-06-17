Rain on Wednesday night helped moderate several fires in the Interior, but there was not enough precipitation to put them out.
The Haystack Fire, burning about 20 miles north of Fairbanks near the Haystack Subdivision, has grown to nearly 800 acres. The size increase is due to both greater fire activity and better mapping. Despite the increase, firefighters are “getting a good handle on the fire,” according to an Alaska Division of Forestry news release.
The fire was 40% contained prior to Thursday morning's rain. The rain moderated the blaze, but the precipitation was not anticipated to be heavy enough to put the fire out, the release stated.
There are over 90 structures within two miles south of the fire, but none are immediately threatened. The fire has been moving north, away from the subdivision. There was a scare Wednesday afternoon, though, when a one acre spot fire ignited on the fire’s southern edge. However, a hand crew and equipment were able to form a containment line around the fire to prevent it from threatening buildings.
The lightning fire started Monday and grew rapidly Tuesday and Wednesday, ballooning from an estimated five acres to roughly 800.
Additional firefighters are responding to two fires near Manley Hot Springs. The Dry Creek and Zitziana River fires continued to grow, as the area received little to no rain overnight. The Dry Creek Fire has burned over 4,600 acres and the Zitziana River has burned about 500 acres. The fires are close to a cabin and several Native allotments near the Tanana River, but are not immediately threatening either at the time.
According to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service, higher humidity levels Thursday morning could “subdue” the blazes. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast “could bring more overall relief,” but there is also the possibility of “erratic, gusty winds that could kick up fire activity and smoke again,” according to a BLM statement.
A new blaze, the Little Albert Creek Fire, started seven miles from Circle on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was originally estimated to be 100 acres, but has since grown to 320 as of Thursday afternoon. The Little Albert Creek fire is burning in a limited management zone and not directly threatening any structures or valuable sites. However, it is close to a full management zone and the Chena Hotshot Crew responded Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
There is a shortage of firefighting personnel due to the increase in fires, so five crews from the Lower 48 are arriving to assist with existing fires.
To stay up to date wildland fire information, subscribe for updates by texting FNSB2021Wildfire to 226-787 or by visiting akfireinfo.com.
