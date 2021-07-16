Despite people spending time outdoors, Alaska is seeing a rise in Covid-19 virus transmission and hospitalizations. Fairbanks continues to have the lowest average daily case rate in the state.
“The case counts are definitely increasing,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said during a Thursday news conference. “This week we have seen a number of days where we’ve had 100 plus cases, so triple digit cases again, unfortunately so.”
On Monday and Tuesday combined, the state reported 247 new cases, two of them in Fairbanks, according to the Wednesday report from the Department of Health and Social Services. Denali Borough reported just one positive Covid case in the past month, and it was a non-resident.
Why are cases rising?
Several factors might be driving the state cases up.
“The Delta variant is likely playing a role in increased transmission not only nationally but here in Alaska,” McLaughlin said.
In the summer people spend most of their time outdoors where virus transmission is lower but there is still a chance to get sick, said Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public Health.
“I don’t think there’s a single overriding factor, but I think what’s important is that even though people are outside you can still kind of mush together a bunch of people in those settings as well.”
Anne Frick with DHSS added: “We are 11 days after the Fourth of July, the time when we collectively do a lot of gathering.”
While Fairbanks continues to have the lowest average daily case rate at 1.50 cases per 100,000 people, more Alaska regions are going into the red risk alert zone, including Anchorage and parts of the Interior. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over two weeks, is intermediate at about eight cases per 100,000 people.
The actual number of cases might be even higher since Alaska might not be testing enough people to capture those cases quickly.
“Our percent positivity is up to the point where we have concerns that we’re not doing enough testing,” DHSS pharmacist Coleman Cutchins said.
Statewide hospitalizations are on the rise as well. On Thursday, 56 people were hospitalized with Covid-19, according to DHSS Coronavirus Response Hub.
In the Interior, the number stays low: two people are in the hospital with Covid.
Delta variant takes a foothold in Alaska
The highest proportion of Covid-19 cases are the Delta and Alpha variants, according to the Thursday Alaska Covid Genomic Surveillance report.
“The Delta variant appears to be the most transmissible variant that we’ve seen yet,” McLaughlin said.
For comparison, the Delta variant is about 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which in turn is about 50% more transmissible than the original virus strain that emerged at the beginning of the pandemic.
Additionally, the Delta variant may be associated with higher hospitalization rates and greater virulence compared to other strains.
The vaccines continue to be highly effective against the Delta variant. Two doses of mRNA vaccines have about 88% efficacy.
“We’re hopeful that that will compel people who are on the fence to get vaccinated,” McLaughlin said.
Vaccination rates are slow
About 51% of Alaskans and 45% of Fairbanksans have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Denali Borough is at 66% — the highest vaccination rate of all communities in the Alaska railbelt, according to the Denali Borough mayor.
“Unfortunately, we’re not seeing these numbers rise as quickly as we had earlier,” McLaughlin said. “We really want to do whatever we can to underscore the importance of vaccination and promote vaccination, especially as we start to see this Delta variant taking a foothold in Alaska.”
He added that “as schools will be starting in the fall and people will start moving indoors,” the transmission rates are going to go up.
“We need to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can before that time.”
