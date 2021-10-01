A shortage of resources is forcing Foundation Health Partners to go into crisis care mode, in addition to other health care facilities across the state.
The Fairbanks hospital system made the announcement shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, saying in a news release that lack of bed capacity, the inability to transfer patients to other facilities, and shortages in staffing and monoclonal antibody treatments led to the change from contingency standards of care to crisis standards of care. The change went into effect late Friday afternoon.
“The move to crisis standards of care is not something we take lightly,” FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez said. “This is in response to a very serious surge of Covid in our community.”
The hospital was doing everything not to do the move, Ramirez said last week. The new standard could mean that they wouldn’t be able to admit patients to ICU or that they’d need to decide who went to the ICU bed and who went to a regular bed.
“In crisis standards of care, you’re not able to do everything that you would want to do for a patient,” Ramirez said. “It means we would still do the best we possibly can, but the reality is, we couldn’t guarantee the same type of outcomes that we routinely would.”
The change at Foundation Health Partners comes after Gov. Mike Dunleavy activated crisis standards of care statewide on Sept. 22 because of Alaska’s rapid increase in Covid cases. Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage went into crisis standards mode on Sept. 14. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation went into crisis care mode on Wednesday with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage switching to crisis care mode on Friday.
“This impacts all patient care, those with broken bones, traumas, heart attacks, strokes, Covid, anyone needing medical care could be impacted,” Ramirez said in the news release. “The care we are able to provide is highly fluid and can change day-by-day and even hour-by-hour depending on the availability of resources within our system and statewide.”
Foundation Health Partners is comprised of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center. What the crisis standards of care declaration does is it allows medical officials and hospitals to prioritize treatment for patients who might best benefit.
The situation at the hospital is evolving and fluid, hospital’s spokesperson Kelly Atlee said.
“I know that care could look different moment by moment, depending on the resources that are available at any given time,” Atlee said. “But regardless, we will always provide the best, most compassionate care we can in any given situation.”
Vaccine mandate wrongly blamed
Across social media, commenters immediately blamed staff shortages on a vaccine mandate that Foundation Health Partners issued early this fall. Some even said President Joe Biden’s national vaccine mandate was to blame. Neither of those have proven to be linked to significant staffing shortages.
On Aug. 13, Foundation Health Partners announced all new hires would be required to be vaccinated. That shifted on Sept. 4 when the hospital foundation announced all employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 with at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. President Biden announced a national mandate on Sept. 9, which included most medical facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare.
Despite predictions a mass walkout, Foundation Health Partners has lost relatively few employees because of the vaccine requirement — 11, to be exact.
FHP announced Friday that 11 of their 1,850 employees decided to leave their positions rather then get vaccinated — 0.59% of their workforce.
“I appreciate the number of employees who chose to be vaccinated or to get an exemption. Although 11 is a small number in an organization of 1,850, we don’t like to lose any employees,” Ramirez said. “For a large organization, we’re a tight knit group.”
FHP’s board of directors followed the advice of the American Medical Association, which believes Covid-19 vaccines are the safest and best way to end the pandemic. The foundation is anticipating additional staffing as part of the state’s emergency response plan to bring temporary health care workers to Alaska. Locally, they are anticipating 20 new, temporary employees, the foundation said Friday.
As well, more than 70 current employees are signing up for a labor pool to help out during stressed times, according to the news release.
“Alaskans are known for taking care of each other and this is an amazing example,” Ramirez said. “Between the willingness of our employees and relief from the state, I am so grateful.”
Additional hospitals in crisis mode
On Saturday, Adam Crum, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, announced multiple health care facilities across the state were going into crisis standards of care mode.
“I want to stress that our health care facilities in Alaska remain open and able to care for patients. Alaskans who need medical care should not delay seeking it, even during these difficult times,” Crum said.
Factors leading to the activation of the status for 20 health care facilities include scarce medical resources at medical centers, limited staff, as well as not being able to transfer patients. Specific challenges include limited renal replacement therapy and limited trained staff to use the equipment; limited oxygen supplies and equipment, including ventilators; not enough support staff; and not being able to transfer patients.
In addition to Foundation Health, Providence Anchorage, Alaska Native Medical Center and the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, the health care facilities that went into crisis standards mode Saturday include:
• Alaska Regional Hospital
• Bartlett Regional Hospital
• Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation/Kanakanak Hospital
• Central Peninsula Hospital
• Cordova Community Medical Center
• Maniilaq Health Center
• Mat-Su Regional Medical Center
• Norton Sound Health Corporation
• Petersburg Medical Center
• Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center
• Providence Seward Medical Center
• Providence Valdez Medical Center
• SEARHC/Mt. Edgecumbe
• South Peninsula Hospital
• Elias Specialty Hospital
• Wrangell Medical Center
Latest Covid case counts
Alaska reported 1,044 new Covid cases on Thursday with 108 of them Fairbanks, 47 in North Pole and two more somewhere else in Fairbanks North Star Borough.
On Saturday, 27 patients at FMH were Covid-positive, which is 35% of all hospitalizations.