Fairbanks Memorial Hospital doubled its number of Covid-19 hospitalizations since the middle of the week, treating 13 patients on Friday, some of them very young.
“As of this morning, we had 13 inpatients receiving care for Covid,” said Kelly Atle, the communications director for Foundational Health Partners (FHP). “Age ranges: infant, teen, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 80s. Most are not vaccinated against Covid-19.”
With 20 new hospitalizations across the state, 125 patients were treated for Covid in Alaska on Thursday, which is more than 13% of all patients. Of those, 21 people were on ventilators.
“The hospital capacity continues to be strained,” Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said during a Thursday news conference. “We are almost approaching the total confirmed Covid beds occupied at this time, compared to our surge in November.”
Zink said that what is different now is the amount of total people hospitalized, including people who don’t have Covid.
“Our hospitals are just very very full, but the number of Covid patients continues to increase,” she said.
She added that the medical facilities are “oftentimes beyond capacity,” and it is hard to find ways to support them “in the setting of the entire country surging.”
The state reported two more Covid deaths on Friday, including a recent death of an Anchorage woman in her 30s and a death of a man in his 80s who lived in Prince of Wales-Hyder. The latter death was identified through death certificate review.
Alaska saw 471 new cases on Thursday, according to the data from Department of Health and Social Services. This comes after two days of 600-plus case counts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, this week we saw 43% more infections than the week before.
Locally, 35 people were identified with the virus on Thursday, four in North Pole and three in Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area. The places with the highest daily counts include Anchorage with 151 new cases, Wasilla with 44, Bethel Census Area with 31, Palmer with 28, Juneau with 25, Ketchikan with 16, Eagle River with 13, Homer with 12 and Kusilvak Census Area with 10.
At least one Covid-19 case was reported on Friday in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, in Hutchison High School, according to the district’s Director of Public relations Yumi McCulloch.
When asked how the pandemic is expected to develop, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said that if Alaska follows the same trend, most of the unvaccinated people will end up getting infected.
“Those folks who are vaccinated, we know that we’ve got really good protection against Covid-19, as well as hospitalization and death,” McLaughlin said during the news conference. “Those people who have not been vaccinated who have not yet gotten COVID illness are all susceptible, and so at some point, given the rate of transmission of this virus, it’s likely that most of those people will end up getting infected at some point. So the longer that people delay getting vaccinated, the more likely it is that they will hit Covid. It’ll be an ongoing threat for months and months to come.”