With many Alaskans being concerned about fast delivery and safety of Covid-19 vaccines, state and national health experts spoke on Thursday about the trials the vaccines went through and the Emergency Use Authorization assigned to them.
The Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out comparatively quickly, but all the necessary studies were completed following regular processes, State Clinical Pharmacist Coleman Cutchins explained during Thursday’s news conference.
“Nothing was skipped; nothing was shortcutted; no corners were cut,” he said. “The biggest advantage that the Emergency Use Authorization process gives is — it puts you at the front of the line every time.”
Clinical trials were not rushed or skipped
Many of the steps in the vaccine approval process were accelerated, but it’s important to understand which steps, said Dr. Andrew Badley, who is chair of the Covid-19 Research task force at Mayo Clinic.
“The testing of the drugs in the test tube was not accelerated,” he said. “Those steps all went through.”
In light of the urgency of the pandemic, vaccine manufacturers decided to increase the number of people assigned to vaccine studies — as well as the number of studies, he said.
“When we come together as a society and a biomedical community and perform these trials at multiple sites at the same time, we can execute clinical trials more rapidly,” Badley said.
The processes of clinical trials usually take many years to complete and help researchers discover the right drugs and the right approaches to make patients feel better, without causing them harm, explained Dr. Nadine Pereira, a cardiovascular disease specialist at Mayo Clinic with expertise in clinical trials.
“Clinical trials form the backbone of the way we practice scientifically rigorous medicine,” Pereira said. “(They) allow us not only to determine efficacy of a certain treatment, but also to monitor for any risks or adverse events that a patient may experience.”
Pereira explained that trials are usually divided into four phases, with early phases being small and meant to determine if the treatment is effective and safe, if it’s feasible to deliver it, and what the right dose is. Later-phase clinical trials implement those tests on a large number of patients.
Badley added that phase four trial is post-marketing surveillance that adds an additional level of scrutiny to the drug development process. After the drug is in common use, scientists monitor any unexpected negative consequences and can still withdraw the drug from the market or issue a warning to be added to the drug.
FDA prioritized Covid vaccines review
After the trials are done, manufacturers make a submission to the FDA in the United States and similar regulatory agencies around the world, Badley explained.
“You’ll submit this big package of information saying you’ve done all these experiments, and ‘Aren’t my results looking wonderful?’ And the FDA, through an abundance of caution, will most often come back and say, ‘Yeah, this looks good, but please do more experiments.’
“The process to get to an FDA review is robust,” Badley added. “The process to get through an FDA review and get approval is even more robust.”
Previously, it could take six or nine months for the FDA to look at the application, but that process was accelerated for Covid-related submissions, Badley said.
“But the quality and depth and breadth of the FDA review was not accelerated,” he said. “So no steps were skipped in the approval process. It was just the amount of effort that went into the development and the review was increased.”
What is Emergency Use Authorization?
The Emergency Use Authorization — a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of measures during health emergencies — is not a new thing: back in the 80s, during the initial HIV outbreak, it was issued to fast track medications to get FDA approval, Cutchins said.
One of the differences between full approval and emergency use authorization is that researchers tend to do narrower study groups for the latter. This is why the Covid-19 vaccines were studied in adults first, Cutchins explained.
Typically, an application for a full FDA approval happens when all studies for all age groups are done.
“If we were only studying these in adults and all the trials were done, they would probably be fully FDA-approved already,” Cutchins said.
While health experts don’t have a definitive answer on when the full FDA approval for the vaccines will come, Cutchins said it can be under a year, and, given the urgency of the pandemic, it might even happen before the studies in the youngest children are complete.
“You know, we’re kind of living in new times,” Cutchins said.
