The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine received full approval Monday for people 16 years and older.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced their decision after gathering and analyzing more data in the past months. Initially, the vaccine was under an emergency use authorization.
“Robust clinical trials have shown that the Covid-19 vaccines were safe and effective when they were first authorized in December of 2020,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink in a prepared statement. “Now we have even more data supporting the benefits and safety of the Pfizer vaccine — enough to grant full licensure.”
About 54% of eligible Alaskans are fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
“Alaskans have important questions about the vaccines, and we know some people have been waiting for full approval,” Zink said. “We hope this instills confidence and encourages more Alaskans to now get vaccinated.”
Vaccines are available for all eligible Alaskans at no cost. To find a vaccination location, people can visit covidvax.alaska.gov or vaccines.gov.
The emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine will continue for people ages 12 through 15 years and for the administration of a third dose in immunocompromised people. Regulators are reviewing the application for full approval of the Moderna mRNA vaccine.
Alaska reported 1,110 new people identified with Covid-19 over the weekend, with 548 cases on Friday, 328 on Saturday and 234 on Sunday.
Locally, 41 new cases were in Fairbanks, 11 in North Pole, five somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, four in Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, and three in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area. Healy reported one resident case and three non-resident cases. Denali also reported one resident and three non-resident ones.
Among other places with the highest counts this weekend, Anchorage reported 385 new people infected with the virus, Wasilla reported 63, Juneau reported 61, Eagle River 47, Palmer 41, Nome Census Area 38, Bethel Census Area 34, Kodiak 26, Homer 32, Soldotna 32, Kenai 30, Utqiaġvik 21, Chugiak 20, Bethel 16, Kusilvak Census Area 15, Anchor Point 13, Sitka 11, while Valdez reported 12 over three days.
As for hospitalizations, the weekend brought 15 new Covid patients statewide. Alaska currently has 130 current Covid-related hospitalizations, with 27 of these patients on ventilators. The total percentage of Alaska Covid patients is 11.5%.
At the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, out of 54 patients, six are treated for Covid.