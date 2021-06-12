Four new deaths due to the Covid-19 virus were reported Friday, including one death of a Fairbanks woman in her 70s.
All four deaths occurred previously but were only recently identified as Covid-19 related during a standard death certificate review. Besides a Fairbanks resident, two people — one in his 70s and another in her 80s — were in Wasilla and one 80-year-old woman was from Sitka, according to the Friday report from the Department of Health and Social Services.
The Covid-19 virus transmission keeps trending down statewide. Alaska reported 46 new cases from June 9 to 10, with one new resident and one nonresident case in Fairbanks. Delta Junction and Denali Borough also reported one new case each. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over two weeks, is at 3.78 cases per 100,000 people.
“We dropped into the low-risk category,” Chief Medical Examiner Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during a Thursday news conference. “I didn’t know I love yellow so much until we dropped to yellow zone,” she said.
Zink added that the state is still seeing pockets of high virus spread, with two regions of Alaska, including parts of the Interior, in high alert status. Two other regions report moderate transmission while the remaining seven regions are at low alert, including Fairbanks North Star Borough.