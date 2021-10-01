A shortage of resources is forcing Foundation Health Partners to go into crisis care mode tonight.
The hospital system made the announcement shortly after 7 p.m., saying in a news release that lack of bed capacity, the inability to transfer patients to other facilities, and shortages in staffing and monoclonal antibody treatments led to the change from contingency standards of care to crisis standards of care. The change went into effect late Friday afternoon, the release stated.
"The move to crisis standards of care is not something we take lightly," said FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez. "This is in response to a very serious surge of Covid in our community."
The hospital was doing everything not to do the move, Ramirez said last week. The new standard could mean that they wouldn't be able to admit patients to ICU or that they'd need to decide who went to the ICU bed and who went to a regular bed.
“In crisis standards of care, you're not able to do everything that you would want to do for a patient,” Ramirez said. "It means we would still do the best we possibly can, but the reality is, we couldn't guarantee the same type of outcomes that we routinely would.”
The change at Foundation Health Partners comes after Gov. Mike Dunleavy activated crisis standards of care statewide on Sept. 22 because of Alaska's rapid increase in Covid cases. Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage went into crisis standards mode on Sept. 14.
"This impacts all patient care, those with broken bones, traumas, heart attacks, strokes, Covid, anyone needing medical care could be impacted," Ramirez said in the release. "The care we are able to provide is highly fluid and can change day-by-day and even hour-by-hour depending on the availability of resources within our system and statewide."
Foundation Health Partners is comprised of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center. What the crisis standards of care declaration does is it allows medical officials and hospitals to prioritize treatment for patients who might best benefit.
The situation at the hospital is evolving and fluid, hospital's spokesperson Kelly Atlee said.
"I know that care could look different moment by moment depending on the resources that are available at any given time," Atlee said. "But regardless, we will always provide the best, most compassionate care we can in any given situation."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.