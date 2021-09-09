Fairbanks Memorial Hospital beat its record number of patients treated for Covid-19 for the second day in a row.
The hospital had 21 Covid-positive patients on Wednesday — 27% of all people hospitalized.
“This is the highest number of Covid patients throughout the pandemic,” said Kelly Atlee, communications director for Foundation Health Partners. On Tuesday, that number was 19 patients, the previous record.
Other medical facilities across Alaska continue to struggle as well. More than 21% of everyone in Alaska hospitals right now is there because of Covid-19. In the Mat-Su region, it’s half of all patients.
“We are really seeing a large burden on some of our hospitals,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink during a public health meeting on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations among children
As of Wednesday, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital had one child Covid patient and one child patient who had Covid symptoms, Atlee said.
While in general children tend to do better with the virus, health workers in Alaska and nationwide are seeing more kids being diagnosed with the illness and being hospitalized because of it, pediatrician Michelle Nace said.
“There’s been a 10% increase just nationwide in the number of kid cases that we’ve seen,” Nace said. “We are seeing our Alaska kids up here as well.”
Nace said the in-person school season contributed to the spike.
“Some students are wearing masks and some not, and some schools are following the CDC guidelines and some not,” she said. “Plus, with the number of kids under 12 that are not vaccinated, that is a source of more transmission.”
Vaccination status of the patients
The number of vaccinated Alaskans who contracted the virus or were hospitalized is growing. In July, 30% of Alaska cases and 20% of Covid hospitalizations were among vaccinated individuals.
“This is probably a combination of both the Delta variant as well as just waning immunity,” Zink said.
The vaccination data of Alaskans getting sick is only available monthly because health officials need time to go through medical records, clinical situations and vaccination statuses, epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale said.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital did not provide the vaccination status of their Covid patients, but FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez previously said that the hospital mostly sees unvaccinated Covid patients. When patients are vaccinated, they tend to be older or have other health conditions as well.
Zink echoed the statement: “We are seeing that those people who are vaccinated who are being hospitalized are much older with many more health conditions versus those who are younger and unvaccinated. So it’s really becoming this tale of two worlds.”
According to state data from July, the average patient who is vaccinated is 14 years older than the average unvaccinated patient.
This weekend, Zink said she admitted two Covid-19 patients in one of her shifts, one of them a 45-year-old generally healthy individual who was unvaccinated and felt very sick, and another an 88-year-old vaccinated person who was chronically low on oxygen.
“The difference clinically between those patients is just striking,” she said.
New Covid-19 infections
On Wednesday, Alaska reported six recent Covid deaths, including an Eagle River man in his 60s, three people from Anchorage in their 70s, a woman from Kenai in her 70s and one non-resident man in his 70s, according to the daily report from the Department of Health and Social Services.
Alaska also reported 841 new infections, including 111 in Fairbanks, 32 in North Pole and three somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area reported 16 cases, while Delta Junction and the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported one each. Denali Borough reported six residents and 16 non-residents testing positive for Covid in the past seven days.
Among places with more than 10 cases on Wednesday, Anchorage reported 339, Wasilla reported 83, Utqiagvik reported 36, Palmer reported 30, Eagle River reported 16, Ketchikan reported 15, Homer 13, Juneau 15 and Seward 13.
The whole state is in the high-risk alert zone. More than 100 cases per 100,000 people brings a place to that high alert level, and Alaska is at 565 cases per 100,000 people.
“We have a lot of Covid,” Zink said. “Think of it as bad weather. We’ve got a lot of raining right now. The difference between weather and Covid is that we have the ability to control it. And that is, each of us on a daily basis, making decisions to slow the spread of this virus.”
Zink recommended getting vaccinated, getting tested, minimizing contact with other people as well as masking to fight the pandemic.
“We’re used to layering our clothes, we’re used to adding our snow tires to our car when it gets icy,” Zink said. “So please, do what you can to layer your mitigation protection — vaccination, masking, distancing — to help keep yourself and your community safe, so we can keep our kids in school and our hospitals open.”