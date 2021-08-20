Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported Thursday two new deaths related to the Covid-19 virus.
“That’s happening not every day, but every other day, it seems like,” said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, chief medical officer for Foundation Health Partners (FHP).
With many acutely ill patients and not enough employees, the hospital is getting strained and isn’t able to take transfers from outlying communities. They also can’t transfer their patients out because other Alaska hospitals are also overwhelmed, Ramirez said on Thursday.
“Other hospitals are full, there are just no beds,” Ramirez said. “We are already having patients boarding on other units than what we would usually plan for them. We have already been having staff take extra shifts, and take extra shifts, and take extra shifts repeatedly. Being in crisis has become our new norm, and that’s not long term sustainable. It’s not even really sustainable in the short term. It’s actually kind of scary.”
In the past weeks, the hospital continued seeing a high number of Covid patients, the majority of whom are not vaccinated.
“We’re seeing younger and sicker patients, and most are unvaccinated,” Ramirez said. “When they are vaccinated, what we’re seeing is immunosuppressed individuals, as well as the frail elderly or the very old — people in their 80s. Otherwise, by far, the majority are unvaccinated.”
Out of 54 in-patients total, seven people were receiving care for Covid-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The number of Covid patients may seem small, but it’s not the norm to have one diagnosis to fill 10-15% of your beds.” Ramirez said. “If it’s over 10%, you feel the impact at a hospital. And when that’s around 25%, that’s when hospitals are overwhelmed.”
On Wednesday night, the hospital had to go on divert status in the Intensive Care Unit — not accepting new patients to that department. They went off divert status on Thursday morning, said Kelly Atlee, FHP communications director.
While Covid patients require intense support and resources, the hospital also has non-Covid patients in the ICU unit — those suffering from heart attacks, acute strokes, chronic lung disease exacerbations, as well as acute behavioral health issues. Being so full, the hospital struggles to support other smaller communities.
“Alaska is a large state, but it’s a small medical community. We all work together,” she added. “As Anchorage has been stressed, we were one of the hospitals in the state able to take some transfers from some of the outlying communities. And we are no longer able to do so.”
Before, the hospital would transfer Fairbanks patients for higher levels of care elsewhere. Right now, the hospital has to keep them here, Ramirez said. With 125 Covid patients hospitalized statewide and an increased number of patients overall, hospital capacity continues to be strained everywhere in Alaska.
Ramirez said that as a result, medical workers are tired and everything that’s “happening in the hospital is the result of stress, on top of stress, on top of stress. While FMH didn’t cancel or defer any of their services like other health facilities, it came at a price,” Ramirez said.
“All the staff have been working double time to try to provide services as we’ve always done, and in some ways we are a victim of our own success,” she said she wrote to her staff. “We have been working extremely hard, and our staff have been incredibly committed. They keep signing up for those extra shifts, and that’s what’s not sustainable.”
With regard to staffing shortages, the hospital is down almost 200 positions and is seeing a decrease in applications of almost 40%, Atlee said.
Ramirez added that it’s not just doctors and nurses that they need. It’s also the people who schedule appointments, call patients, clean rooms, draw blood, set up people for X-rays and run the machines — “All these positions, absolutely critical to having a hospital run.”
While employment shortages also affect any other organization and business, the hospital doesn’t have the ability to reduce hours; they have to be there 24/7.
“What it means is the people who are here are doing their work, plus the work of everybody else who is not here,” she added
The number of new Covid-19 infections in Alaska keeps climbing up. On Thursday, the state reported 686 new cases, which is 43% more than the week before, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. Locally, Fairbanks reported 33 new cases, North Pole reported seven, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area reported two and Denali Borough reported one non-resident case. Three more were identified somewhere else in Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“We knew we were going to have a fall surge. It happens — our community is not vaccinated, schools open, gatherings are planned again, and the main thing is people going indoors,” Ramirez said. “I think what has caught a lot of us off guard is the Delta variant and that the fall surge actually started late summer.”
Statewide, seven Covid deaths, 62 hospitalizations, and 2,883 infections were reported among fully vaccinated Alaska residents from Jan. 1 to Aug. 14. In that same time frame, a total of 110 deaths, 745 hospitalizations and 30,791 cases were reported across the state.
“Vaccinations are our path out of this pandemic,” Ramirez said. “What we absolutely have to have now though is masking — masking is immediate. Masking stops to spread of the virus.”