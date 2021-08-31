Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported this weekend one more death related to the Covid-19 virus and an almost record high number of Covid-19 patients.
Throughout the weekend, the hospital saw 18.5% and more of their patients being admitted for the virus, said Kelly Atlee, communications director for Foundation Health Partners. On Friday, out of 58 of hospitalizations, 11 were Covid patients; on Saturday, it was 14 patients out of 77; and on Monday, it was 13 patients out of 70.
“Fifteen is the highest number of Covid positive inpatients we’ve had in the last 17-18 months of the pandemic,” Atlee wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “It’s an unfortunate milestone that’s been reached two or three times.”
While the number of patients might not seem that high, it’s not the norm for the hospital to have one diagnosis fill that many beds, said FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez earlier this month.
“If it’s over 10%, you feel the impact at a hospital,” she explained. “And when that’s around 25%, that’s when hospitals are overwhelmed.”
This weekend, Covid patients included an infant under one year, teens, and people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, Atlee said. The mixed ages of current patients continue the trend the hospital has been seeing in August.
“We’re seeing younger and sicker patients, and most are unvaccinated,” Ramirez said on Aug. 20. “When they are vaccinated, what we’re seeing is immunosuppressed individuals, as well as the frail elderly or the very old — people in their 80s. Otherwise, by far, the majority are unvaccinated.”
Covid-related hospitalizations are surging up statewide, straining the understaffed health care system. As of Monday, 142 Alaskans were hospitalized with the virus — almost 16% of all the patients.
New Covid-19 cases
The state has also been seeing a surge of Covid-19 infections, with 536 new cases reported on Thursday, 619 on Friday, 248 on Saturday and 152 on Sunday. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 33 cases were reported on Thursday, 50 on Friday, 60 on Saturday and 6 on Sunday, according to the state dashboard.
In Healy, the Denali Borough office closed Monday, at least for the week, after staff members were potentially exposed after having close contact with Covid-19.
“A staff member tested positive this morning,” said Amber Renshaw, borough clerk.
The rest of the staff will now get tested and then quarantine to make sure they remain symptom-free. The borough staff does not normally get tested for Covid-19 regularly.
“We are such a small office,” Renshaw said.
For now, staff members will work from home.