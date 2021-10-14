While Alaska Covid-19 cases are plateauing, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported on Wednesday its second-highest number of patients positive for the virus and an influx of general hospitalizations.
With 91 total patients at FMH on Wednesday, 30 people — or 33% — were Covid positive. The highest number the hospital reported so far was 31 Covid patients, according to the hospital’s spokesperson Kelly Atlee. As for the total number of hospitalizations, ”91 is amongst the highest inpatient census — year to date,” Atlee said in a text message.
To help the hospital combat the surge, the state sent 14 contracted employees to FMH, seven on Oct. 4 and seven more this week, Atlee said. The new workers include nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists. It is unclear whether the hospital will receive more employees in the upcoming weeks, Atlee added.
Across the state, just under 20% of everyone in Alaska hospitals right now is Covid positive. There are 477 additional workers deployed to 21 different hospitals and long-term care facilities across the state, including the Department of Corrections, according to Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink.
“Thanks to them being up here and thanks to the hard working Alaskans who have been here since the beginning to respond,” Zink said during the Wednesday public meeting. “It’s been a game-changer for the hospitals and it’s been wonderful to have them here. I’m excited some of them got to see the Northern Lights this past week.”
State cases plateauing
With 1,239 new cases reported on Tuesday, Alaska is seeing 1% fewer Covid-19 cases this week compared to last.
“Overall, we’ve been kind of plateauing with a slight decrease,” Zink said. “It’s great to see that our numbers are not continuing to climb at the moment.”
The state reported 464 new cases on Monday. Zink explained that “sometimes facilities report on cases and dates a little bit later,” which can explain the fluctuation in the daily statistic.
Alaska is still leading the country in the number of new infections per capita and is about eight times higher than what is considered a high-risk alert.
“Our case numbers are decreasing fairly precipitously nationally, and Alaska is one of the few states that still has very high incidents,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said. “We need to do whatever we can to help decrease the incidence by making sure that people get vaccinated, and then also following those nonpharmaceutical interventions like masking, social distancing, and avoiding crowds.”
On Tuesday, Fairbanks reported 168 new cases, North Pole reported 47, and one more was reported somewhere else in Fairbanks North Star Borough. Ester reported three more infections, Denali Borough reported one, Delta Junction reported two and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area reported 11 in four communities),
Among other places, Anchorage reported 390 new cases, Wasilla 191, Palmer 78, Soldotna 40, Juneau 39, Bethel Census Area 38, Eagle River 34 and Kenai 22. For more information on Covid-19 cases, go to dhss.alaska.gov.