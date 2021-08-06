One more person died from Covid-19 in Fairbanks on Friday morning, which makes five deaths in a little over a week.
Out of the five deaths, one individual was vaccinated and four were not, said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, quality medical director at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“It’s just very tragic for the families and the loved ones that they’ve lost,” she said. “We want to be really respectful of that.”
Ramirez said that, while she can’t share all the information about the deceased due to privacy concerns, the deaths are happening among all ages — younger as well as older individuals. She added that some of the deceased had other health issues, but the hospital is also seeing deaths in people who have no other underlying conditions other than Covid.
“In this spike, deaths are due to Covid, and the admissions are due to the Covid illness,” Ramirez said.
The increase in deaths is challenging for hospital staff for care reasons, as well as psychologically, Ramirez said.
“It’s just hard on staff given that we have people dying of what we now consider a preventable illness,” she said. “That’s just challenging — as is working with this family and helping them through the grieving process.”
Hospitalizations
The hospital also is reporting increased admissions related to Covid.
“For the past week, every day it’s been four to seven inpatients,” Ramirez said. “That doesn’t mean we’re admitting five patients every day. Many times, they stay inpatients for a period of time. But every day, we’re admitting one, two, maybe three patients. The number is slowly going up.”
On Friday, the hospital had four inpatients treated for Covid illness, while on Thursday, the number was seven.
“(Thursday), everybody that was in the hospital with Covid was not vaccinated, and that’s always the majority,” Ramirez said. “Vaccination makes a difference. It does not prevent all illness, but it does work against serious illness and deaths.”
While the hospital staff tests all admissions for Covid, the number of Covid inpatients refers specifically to people who are being admitted for Covid illness, Ramirez clarified.
“I’m talking about people who have presented to the emergency room with respiratory symptoms and shortness of breath,” she said. “We are seeing an increased number of patients with Covid symptoms admitted to the emergency room, as well as our outlying clinics, pretty much every day.
“Compared to prior surges, patients are presenting sicker and needing more intensive care and not responding as well to treatment,” she added. “And we are seeing more admissions with Covid pneumonia who are needing oxygen, people needing to be in the Intensive Care Unit and go on the ventilator.”
Most of the Covid-19 cases identified in Alaska are of a more transmissible Delta variant. For the local hospital it means that several family members often get hospitalized together, Ramirez said.
“In the past, when we saw people who had an infection, everybody in the family was expected to be quarantined, and we would occasionally get one or two other members of the household who tested positive,” she said. “But with the Delta variant, what we’re finding is, largely everybody becomes positive. We’re admitting family members frequently as well, which is just really sad.”
The uptick in Covid-related admissions started in the past two weeks, Ramirez said. Prior to that, the hospital was seeing one or two patients at a time. The increased number of patients is not overwhelming the hospital yet, but Ramirez is concerned about how the situation develops.
“Right now, we’re not strained; we’re able to manage,” she said. “I think the concern is what’s happened in other places and what’s happened here before — we know the natural course of this very infectious disease. The more it spreads, it grows faster exponentially.”
The hospital does face employment shortages, following the trend seen nationally. In the medical field, such shortages can become a bigger issue because many services require employees with specialized training.
“It’s only a small number of people who are qualified to do those services, so even losing a small number of staff to either illness or moving away can have a huge impact,” Ramirez explained.
The nature of being a small facility and the need to take care of lots of illnesses besides Covid add up to the challenges for FMH.
“We’re here to take care of people who are sick and need medical care, and we can do that, but we have a limited number of resources,” she said. “As the doctors and the nurses and the hospital administrators, we don’t control what happens over the next couple of weeks; the community does. And if our community is vaccinated or wears masks — whichever people are comfortable with — we can slow down the transmission.”