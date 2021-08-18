Five recent Covid-19 deaths — including that of a 20-year-old woman — were reported in Alaska on Monday. The state also saw its highest August case count and 43 more virus-related hospitalizations.
The recent deaths included the Anchorage woman in her 20s, a Sitka woman in her 40s, an Anchorage woman in her 60s, and two more Anchorage women in their 70s, according to the Tuesday report from the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
Alaska also reported 43 new Covid-related hospitalizations on Monday, bringing the number of patients treated for Covid-19 to 132, which is more than 14% of all patients, according to DHSS.
In Fairbanks, out of 54 inpatients total, seven people were receiving care for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to Kelly Atlee, the communications director at Foundational Health Partners. The youngest patient is in the teens and the oldest is in the 80s, Atlee said.
Atlee said last week that the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is experiencing staffing challenges.
“In certain departments, the loss of even a single employee becoming ill with Covid could mean that we would have to temporarily shut down a service line or it could mean that a patient needing a certain kind of specialty care might have to go to Anchorage or even Seattle to receive the care,” Atlee said. “That’s not ideal for anyone.”
Meanwhile, hospitals across the state, including Anchorage, report being strained for resources and staff, according to Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink. As a result, patients need to wait longer for care and have some of their surgeries and procedures postponed. Additionally, more people are getting transferred out of state.
Zink encouraged Alaskans to continue “their part to minimize the spread of Covid” by masking, avoiding crowds and getting vaccinated “to start to push that curve back down, particularly as our hospitals are being strained.”
State epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin agreed: “It’s a layered approach. Vaccines work, masking works, social distancing works, avoiding crowds works, all those things work, and to the extent that Alaskans go ahead and implement those layers, we’re gonna see a decrease in cases, and to the extent that people are not doing that, then we’re going to see an increase.”
After the state reported more than a thousand new Covid-19 infections over the weekend, Monday brought another 459 new cases — the highest August count and one of the highest daily counts since winter.
“Most of the state is now in the red zone, the highest alert level,” McLaughlin said. “Our case counts continue to trend up in a continued escalating fashion.”
Locally, Fairbanks reported 20 new cases, North Pole reported 11, Ester reported one, and one more was reported somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area also reported one case each. Denali Borough reported three non-resident cases, two of them in tourism.
With 121 people identified with the virus, Anchorage contributed more than a third of new cases. Wasilla reported 35, Soldotna reported 23, Kenai reported 19, Eagle River reported 18, Ketchikan reported 21, Juneau 20, Homer 16, Dillingham Census Area 12, Haines 11, Kotzebue 10, Nome Census Area 10 and Valdez 10.
The cases grew by 22% since last week, according to the Tuesday DHSS Covid-19 data.
Zink said that to reverse the trend, “it’s going to take every Alaskan waking up every day and making a decision about what they’re going to do to keep themselves mentally and physically healthy and well, and the community healthy as well.”
“It doesn’t land on any one person,” she added. “This takes patients, this takes providers, this takes the public, this takes the press, this takes policymakers, this takes all of us together, and that’s part of the reason why it’s an even more challenging stage of the pandemic.”
