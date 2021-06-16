Firefighters continue to tackle the Haystack Fire north of Fairbanks and have increased their response to two large fires near Manley Hot Springs.
Warm weather over the past few days has played a role in the rapid expansion of fires, said Bureau of Land Management public affairs specialist Beth Ipsen.
The Haystack Fire, which grew exponentially Tuesday, is now moving at a “moderate” rate. The lightning strike fire, which is burning about 20 miles north of Fairbanks near the Haystack Subdivision, was estimated to be 500 acres on Wednesday afternoon.
As of Wednesday morning, 46 personnel were responding to the lightning fire, including the White Mountain and Tanana Chiefs crews, according to a Division of Forestry news release. The priority is securing the southern edge of the fire, which is approximately two miles from the Haystack Subdivision. Fortunately, the fire is moving north and west, away from the subdivision, and no houses are considered threatened at this time. Still, a newly-formed structure protection group is tasked with assessing homes in the subdivision and preparing them in case fire activity to the south increases.
The Haystack Fire was originally estimated to be five acres when it was reported Monday afternoon. However, the fire jumped containment lines Tuesday and “quickly mushroomed in size, exhibiting what fire managers described as extreme fire behavior with 200-foot flame lengths at the head,” a Division of Forestry press release stated.
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service is increasing its response to two lightning fires that started near Manley Hot Springs Monday evening. Both the Dry Creek and Zitziana River fires remain very active and are burning through tundra, black spruce and hardwood trees. Together, the two have burned roughly 3,000 acres, Ipsen said.
There are currently “a handful” of firefighters in Manley, with more scheduled to arrive, according to Ipsen. Personnel are forming a plan for protecting Native allotments and cabins, which are spread over a large area.
Smokejumpers originally responded to the Dry Creek and Zitziana River fires. However, personnel were redirected to attack the higher-priority Haystack Fire. Ipsen explained BLM decided to increase their response because the fires’ rapid growth posed a potential threat to the cabins. The Dry Creek Fire nearly doubled in size — from 380 acres to 600 acres — in two hours on Monday and has since grown further. While neither fire is a direct danger yet, “that could change as the hot, dry weather lingers in the area,” according to a BLM press release.
Ipsen said it’s hard to know if thunderstorms forecasted for the Interior Wednesday night could impact fires because the storms are localized. On one hand, the rain and clouds may dampen fodder and deter fires, while on the other lightning could spark new fires.
“You always prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Ipsen said.
To stay up to date on wildland fire information, subscribe to updates by texting FNSB2021Wildfire to 226-787 or by visiting akfireinfo.com.
