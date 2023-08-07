The number of total acres burned grew significantly over the course of two days on Sunday and Monday according to state and federal fire officials.
Alaska’s total wildfire size grew to 220,000 acres as of Monday after fires grew mostly in Interior Alaska.
The growth choked the air with smoke, causing the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an air quality alert for the central and western Interior, including the Middle Tanana Valley until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Smoke production over the last 48 hours has been significant to say the least and we’ve seen smoke from Interior fires, driven by Chinook winds, transported to the North Slope and beyond,” the state’s Wildland Fire Air Quality Response program stated on Monday.
The air quality alert noted that unhealthy smoke conditions will linger through Tuesday in Fairbanks and North Pole. Areas around Delta Junction and Tok will likely see more lingering smoke as wind activity decreases and Nenana “is beginning to see heavier impacts from the Shores Landing Fire.”
As of Monday, there were currently 151 active fires, including 61 designated as critical or full protection mode.
Lost Horse Creek Fire prompts White Mountain closure
Increased activity from the Lost Horse Creek fire on its northern and western edges forced the Bureau of Land Management to evacuate and close the western portion of the White Mountain Recreational Area surrounding the Wickersham Dome Trailhead.
“The evacuation and closure are necessary to protect the public and provide for firefighter safety,” the BLM notice stated. The affected ares include the Wickersham, Trail Creek, Moose Creek and Summit trails, five public use cabins and shelters.
The closure will remain in effect until Sept. 1 unless otherwise noticed.
The fire has grown to nearly 8,300 acres as of Monday morning. Firefighters extended a control line along its southern edge and scouted the best locations for additional control lines.
Brad Washa, a fire operations manager on the Lost Creek Fire, said Sunday’s smoke cover provided a reprieve from the Chinook winds.
“We had some minor growth but nothing major,” Washa said during a morning briefing. “We had two spot fires materialize but we were able to catch those really fast.”
While he noted anticipated precipitation could provide some relief, he cautioned the region remains “under extremely dry conditions for this time of year.”
Fire personnel also conducted structure assessment and protection on Harmon Court and fire fuel reduction on Middle Fork Road.
Firefighters have been making use of fire breaks created over the last five years, according to a Monday update. Crews are also installing additional protections on the fire’s southern edge.
“We’ve got a dozer line on the eastern side that ties into the old Haystack burn,” Washa said.
The Lost Horse Creek Fire continues to generate a lot of smoke, placing the Fairbanks North Star Borough under a major air quality advisory. The air quality index ranged from “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” based on the borough’s air quality map.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough reduced its evacuation level for the Upper Haystack Division, including Sharmon Court and Middle Fork Road, from a Level 3 “GO” status to a Level 2 “SET” status Monday night. The borough cautioned that the fire is still a possible threat and should remain vigilant.
A community meeting will be held Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at the Haystack Laundry and Showers parking lot, 5001 Haystack Drive, and will be streamed live on Facebook.
Anderson Complex
Three active fires are burning in the Anderson Complex in Denali Borough and grew overnight Sunday.
The Teklanika River Fire grew by an estimated 330 acres on Sunday to an estimated 10,142 acres, while the Birch River Fire increased by 3,115 acres to 9,422 acres. The Shores Landing Fire grew to 4,006 acres.
But fire officials are warning that additional thunderstorms and lightning could start new fires in the complex. As a result, specific crews are being “designated for initial attack if a new fire starts.”
A Level Three “GO” is still in place for all residents along Teklanika River Anderson Complex fires, residents in the Clear Sky homestead but excluding Clear Sky Lodge and residents adjacent to Rose Hip Creek.
Tri-Valley School in Healy is available for evacuation parking and will be available as an evacuation center.
Anderson and all residents west of the Parks Highway between milepost 270 and the Rex Bridge remain in a Level Two “SET” status, meaning residents should be ready to leave a moment’s notice.
Firefighters from the Midnight Sun Hotshots kept pumps and sprinklers on Sunday to protect structures on the Teklanika River and will establish control lines for additional protection when conditions turn favorable.
Meanwhile, other teams have continued lines on fire breaks around Anderson, using dozers to clear out plant debris and other fuels for the fire.
“Wildland firefighters from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Kenai will remain in Anderson to implement defensive actions if fire moves toward the city,” fire personnel stated in an update.
Additional resources from Nenana and the Alaska National Guard are preparing control measures around Nenana for residents living south of the city along the Parks Highway. Crews are identifying additional threats to structures on the Parks Highway from Healy to Nenana.
The Great Basin Team 3, which is managing the fire operations, will hold a meeting both online and in person Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Anderson Fire Station, 911 D Street.
McCoy Creek Fire increased in size
The McCoy Creek Fire, which has prompted evacuations for cabins and residences along the Salcha river, grew on its north side over the weekend.
The fire growth prompted firefighters to increase structure measures for cabins along the Salcha River.
Firefighters were able to catch two small spot fires caused by the main blazes at river mile 23. According to fire crews, no structures were destroyed or damaged and the main fire remains on the south side of the Salcha River.
The Lower Salcha River, approximately from river mile 3 to 40, remains in a Level Three “GO” status while, the Middle Salcha remains in a Level Two “SET” status from approximately river mile 40 to 61.
Additionally, the state closed down the Salcha River Recreation Area to public access for firefighter use. The boat ramp remains open, but officials continue to advise that river miles 20-30 should be avoided.
Harding Lake Campground has also been closed but its boat ramp remains open for public use.