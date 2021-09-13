Three Fairbanks residents died from the Covid-19 virus this weekend as Fairbanks Memorial Hospital continues to report a high number of patients, and the state continues to see a high number of daily injections.
Two people, whose deaths were reported on Monday, were 58 and 66, and the death of an 81-year-old was reported on Saturday, Kelly Atlee, communications director at Foundation Health Partners, said.
On Monday, 16 people at the hospital were treated for Covid — 21% of all the patients. Ages varied from the 30s to 90s. And with cases and hospitalizations increasing, the demand for Covid-19 testing is growing, too.
The line to get tested at Capstone Clinic, 3121 Airport Way, extended down the Airport Way frontage road on Monday afternoon.
At Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, a testing location available to beneficiaries of Tanana Chiefs Conference, health officials report seeing demand triple in the past month and a half.
“The rise of the demand for testing coincided with the cases increasing these past months,” Brock Smith, TCC lead travel clinical lab scientist, said. “In mid-August, the demand doubled, and in September it tripled to 150 tests per day.”
Smith said the high demand comes at a time of nationwide shortages of testing kits. He explained that companies that were making tests scaled back manufacturing when cases dropped and vaccines became widely available, and they were not ready for the uptick the Delta variant created.
Until supply chain issues are fixed, health officials at Tanana Chiefs Conference are only administering symptomatic Covid-19 testing. Patients requesting to be tested can call the clinic at 907-451-6682. Tests are scheduled on a day-to-day basis and are not scheduled days in advance.
“It’s a fine line to walk” Smith said. “People get scared, and we understand. We want to test as many as possible but also reserve our ability to test. If we test everybody, we might run into a situation where we can’t test anybody.”
Leah Thompson, TCC’s deputy director of clinic services, said that the situation is stressful for the scheduling team, who needs to limit appointments. She added that testing is not the only mitigation tool available to the public.
“Testing is not a way out of the crisis,” Thompson said. “It’s really important to continue masking and to get vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, another Alaska death was reported by the Department of Health and Social Services on Monday. The individual who died was an Anchorage male resident in his 80s.
The state also reported 1,473 new Covid cases in the course of three days — 810 on Friday, 383 on Saturday and 280 on Sunday. Of those new cases, 203 were in Fairbanks, 52 in North Pole, one in Ester and five somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Delta Junction reported six new cases and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported three.
Among other places, Anchorage reported 514 infections over the course of three days, Wasilla reported 134, Palmer reported 77, Eagle River 75, and North Slope Borough 69. For more information on cases, go to dhss.alaska.gov.