Fairbanks residents have one more spot to get a Covid-19 test for free.
An additional drive-through location is available on Mondays and Thursdays outside of the parking lot of the City of Fairbanks Public Works facility, 2121 Peger Road. To schedule a test, call 907-452-1776.
The center offers PCR Covid-19 tests to people of all ages, regardless if they have symptoms or not, in part because “a lot of positives are asymptomatic,” Public Health Center Nurse Manager Michelle Foint said.
The decision to re-open this testing location — which also operated last winter — comes at the time when another testing provider, Capstone, “is super-duper busy,” Foint said.
“We thought it would be a great idea to temporarily reopen the testing facility to respond to community needs," she said.
Another reason for the opening is that Fairbanks reports a high testing positivity rate — a measure that shows the proportion of Covid-19 tests that return positive.
“Positivity rate is on the rise, and we want to do anything we can do to support people in identifying whether they are Covid positive or not,” Foint said.
Ideally, the rate stays under 5%, and during prior two spikes, Fairbanks reached a high of 9%. Fairbanks testing positivity rate this past weeks has been 16% to 18%, “the highest we've ever been in Fairbanks,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez during a news conference.
Based on the trend, the projection for the pandemic in Fairbanks is not optimistic, Ramirez said.
“It's the clue that we are still on a search going upwards, your first sign that things are not going in the right direction," Ramirez said. "It's followed by increases in cases, followed by increases in hospitalizations. And then, lastly, followed by increases in deaths.”